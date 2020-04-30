And here comes Nikki Haley off the top rope!

Now, letâ€™s see if anything actually happens:

FWIW, legal Twitter is not as hyped on the disclosures as our side:

The argument being this was just business as usual for the FBI:

OK, but for the freaking Logan Act?

***

Tags: Michael FlynnNikki Haley