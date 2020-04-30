As we predicted on Sunday, large crowds on some California beaches this weekend prompted the state to shut them back down:

It’s going to be 80 degrees in Los Angeles on Saturday:

Trending

We’ll argue we’re well past “borderline hysterical”:

And 538’s Nate Silver criticized the move, saying “this seems like a way to possibly erode public support for lockdown measures while not necessarily getting a huge amount of mileage in terms of public health”:

And what should be a further buzzkill to libs, the red state/blue state partisan lens isn’t working in terms of when a state is opening up or not:

As a matter of fact, we’re doing better than some European countries that are already opening up as well:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusGavin Newsom