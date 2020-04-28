You can cross House Democrats off of the “Profiles in Courage” list as Steny Hoyer confirmed a few moments ago that the House will not be coming back into session on May 4:

He’s citing the Capitol physician who said that DC is considered a corona hotspot:

Note: He’s also the attending physician for the Senate:

And Cocaine Mitch has not changed his mind. It’s back to work on May 4:

Maybe they should never have left town in the first place:

Will Nancy Pelosi get a question comparing this to Vietnam?

And using the Capitol physician for this is a major cop out:

***

