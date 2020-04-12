Back in March, the SEIU-UHW out in California put out a press release, that made absolutely zero sense at the time, on how they were somehow magically able to source 39 million N95 masks that were just sitting around somewhere and had yet to make it into the supply chain:

this press release doesn't make much sense. so there was a distributor just sitting on 39 million N95 masks until this union convinced them to sell them to hospitals? https://t.co/EzEkYd5tYB — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 26, 2020

But, hey, don’t let red flags get in the way of your good news:

Union Locates Massive Supply of N95 Masks – SEIU UHW. Thank you ⁦@SEIU⁩. Proud to be a member of this union. We are all in this together. https://t.co/WvA3eQFevd — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 26, 2020

And there was plenty of Orange Man Bad reaction as libs cheered on their union brothers and sisters:

seiu just revealed they found *39 million* n95 masks while trump is sitting on his hands https://t.co/qwivLjvtmh — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 26, 2020

Anyway, now we find out there were no masks and now the FBI is involved:

A powerful California union that claimed to have discovered 39 million masks for healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus was duped in an elaborate scam uncovered by FBI investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office said https://t.co/jM0lGxdjfA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 11, 2020

But in case you were worried that libs might come out looking badly in all of this, they’re now mad the FBI uncovered the scheme as part of FEMA attempting to distribute PPE where it’s needed most:

The SEIU’s claim to have located 39 million masks was actually just someone in Kuwait trying to scam them (!!). The scam was uncovered when FBI agents tried to seize the masks from the SEIU and to FEMA (!!!) https://t.co/Hbfirxa1NN — Tom Gara (@tomgara) April 11, 2020

Sigh.

