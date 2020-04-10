Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, apparently you’re no longer allowed on public transportation without a mask, unless you’re the guy telling people in Philadelphia that you’re no longer allowed on public transportation without a mask:

throwing off riders for not having masks. Are masks a requirement for riders? this dude's not wearing one pic.twitter.com/2IXtnI5dkO — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

There’s some confusion, however, on what the hell is actually required:

SEPTA website says nothing about masks, twitter feed says they are required, operators are told they're not: pic.twitter.com/Ffp5S8kz0L — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

This is not some dystopian future:

do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8 — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

We’re losing our collective minds:

we're asking our members to email the Philly police chief and the SEPTA GM to say cops should hand out masks and not assault transit riders. you can too it's easyhttps://t.co/zLHlkK6HTp — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

