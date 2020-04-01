This is really getting hard to watch.

Here’s Joe Biden, losing his train of thought in the middle of the interview with MSNBC Brian Williams, and have to look down at his notes:

WATCH: Joe Biden forgets what he's saying and has to look down at notes during softball MSNBC interview taped with Lyin' Brian Williams. pic.twitter.com/KvGEPLZpxy — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 1, 2020

What is he even trying to say here?

Watch Joe Biden take 21 seconds to say absolutely nothing. https://t.co/zHXZiI5NXd — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) April 1, 2020

In another clip, he refers to CVS, the drugstore chain, as CVC:

Joe Biden incorrectly refers to CVS as “CVC" Biden does not inspire confidence, folks. Not a joke.pic.twitter.com/9RRArlhP8S — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 1, 2020

This is not good:

Make it stop — JMW (@jwhales15) April 1, 2020

It’s probably wishful thinking for Dems at this point to think there’s anyone else:

It’s impossible to believe this is the best democrats can do. — mary maron (@marymaron4) April 1, 2020

The more he’s on TV, the worse he appears to get:

Joe Biden is extremely absent from the media scene and at this point the reluctance to have him on cable news all the time is really apparent. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 1, 2020

***