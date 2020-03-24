Since that couple in Arizona ate aquarium cleaner thinking it would help them fight coronavirus, we thought it would be a good idea to issue a PSA over this:
CUOMO:
New York for serious patience, will try injecting plasma/antibodies of those who have been cured, in an experiment. #coronavirus #CoronavirusNewYork pic.twitter.com/M8reQ9wADn
— Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) March 23, 2020
Please, people, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. “DOH” stands for “Department of Health,” not “DO at Home”:
PEOPLE AT HOME: Don’t inject blood plasma at home just bc Gov. Cuomo said it might work pic.twitter.com/HjCGoPGEmZ
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020
But it might be too late judging from some of the replies:
Too late, I’ve just injected plasma, the fourth state of matter.
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 24, 2020
PEOPLE AT HOME: *sticking syringes into plasma TVs*
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 24, 2020
Now you tell me. Does anyone know how to put a television back together?
— pony menace (@PonyMenace) March 24, 2020
But I already liquified my plasma TV.
Now what?
— David Wray (@d_wray) March 24, 2020
Sheesh. Why destroy your TV when you can order plasman on Amazon?
BRB curing coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oOKshponoN
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020
