Since that couple in Arizona ate aquarium cleaner thinking it would help them fight coronavirus, we thought it would be a good idea to issue a PSA over this:

CUOMO:

New York for serious patience, will try injecting plasma/antibodies of those who have been cured, in an experiment. #coronavirus #CoronavirusNewYork pic.twitter.com/M8reQ9wADn — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) March 23, 2020

Please, people, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. “DOH” stands for “Department of Health,” not “DO at Home”:

PEOPLE AT HOME: Don’t inject blood plasma at home just bc Gov. Cuomo said it might work pic.twitter.com/HjCGoPGEmZ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020

But it might be too late judging from some of the replies:

Too late, I’ve just injected plasma, the fourth state of matter. — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 24, 2020

PEOPLE AT HOME: *sticking syringes into plasma TVs* — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 24, 2020

Now you tell me. Does anyone know how to put a television back together? — pony menace (@PonyMenace) March 24, 2020

But I already liquified my plasma TV.

Now what? — David Wray (@d_wray) March 24, 2020

Sheesh. Why destroy your TV when you can order plasman on Amazon?

BRB curing coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oOKshponoN — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020

