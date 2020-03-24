Does anyone know WTF Joe Biden is trying to say here?

From his appearance on “The View” this morning: “We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what — no matter what.”

This is REALLY hard to watch:

And why won’t he stop touching his face?

***