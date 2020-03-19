Elon Musk announced on Twitter last night, after tweeting that he still thinks that the “danger of panic still far exceeds danger of corona,” that he’s ready to have SpaceX and Tesla to start manufacturing ventilators if needed:

But he doesn’t think there’s a shortage of ventilators right now:

FWIW, officials are reporting a need for more ventilators in anticipation of a surge of cases:

And we wonder how long it would take for him to start making them if and when he gives the go order:

It really is “peak Twitter” that people are dunking on him over this:

