With the nation more or less focused on the Chinese Virus last night, Joe Biden notched impressive wins in Arizona, Illinois and Florida, giving the elderly former vice president a perhaps insurmountable lead against the elderly socialist from Vermont:

In his victory speech, Biden did give a nod to all the Bernie Bros (and gals) out there, hoping to begin uniting the party:

And here’s David Axelrod throwing ice-cold water all over team Bernie:

It’s OVER:

Other libs are calling for Bernie to drop out:

But will he?

***

