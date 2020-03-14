MSNBC’s Chris Hayes’ thought President Trump’s Rose Garden press conference with CEOs of some of America’s largest corporations who have agreed to work with the government to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus was “BIZARRE”:

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, it will save lives:

What’s “bizarre” is why he’s so bent out of shape over it:

Trending

Take CVS, for example, which was at the presser:

This is also where huge chunks of Americans do their shopping. It makes sense:

It’s a good thing this is happening, Chris!

And it should have happened sooner:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesMSNBC