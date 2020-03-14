MSNBC’s Chris Hayes’ thought President Trump’s Rose Garden press conference with CEOs of some of America’s largest corporations who have agreed to work with the government to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus was “BIZARRE”:

This is BIZARRE. Just a roll call of Big Important American Businesses. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 13, 2020

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, it will save lives:

Private-public partnerships allow for innovation and efficiency. This is the type of creativity we need. https://t.co/qYYsPyQdK6 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 13, 2020

What’s “bizarre” is why he’s so bent out of shape over it:

They are the people who can ensure that people find what they are looking for when they go to their local supermarket, pharmacy, gas station. Why would you criticize this? https://t.co/pm3wWMsxOQ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 13, 2020

Take CVS, for example, which was at the presser:

CVS is one of the largest health care companies on earth, and one of MSNBC's chief Russian collusion truthers can't puzzle out why the U.S. president might be working with that company to address the spread of a pandemic. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 13, 2020

This is also where huge chunks of Americans do their shopping. It makes sense:

The 3 largest and mass available retailers of the middle class and poor people in the country have announced they will make testing kits available at their stores and pharmacies and @Chrislhayes is throwing a hissy fit over it. Now ask yourselves. why. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2020

It’s a good thing this is happening, Chris!

Big important American businesses that the overwhelming majority of Americans know in their communities, rely on for food, goods, prescriptions, and now will rely on for Coronavirus tests Not sure why it would be bizarre to highlight a massive partnership with the private sector https://t.co/WfM53zGov6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 13, 2020

And it should have happened sooner:

Far-left propagandist does not understand that America is not China and that the government here has to work with the private sector: https://t.co/BX4RYRXaPV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 13, 2020

***