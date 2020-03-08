Sen. Ted Cruz announced on Sunday that he will self-quarantine for 14 days (from the days of his exposure) after interacting with someone at CPAC later diagnosed with the coronavirus:

In his statement, Sen. Cruz said doctors advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest” but also noted that his “brief interaction does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.”

“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as part of my job and to give everyone piece of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in texas this week until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction”:

