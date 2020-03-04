The race to replace Katie Hill in the #CA25 looks headed to a runoff, but big name candidates Cenk Uygur and George Papadopoulos will not be participating:

Race to replace Katie Hill in Congress appears headed to a runoff https://t.co/pkuZN4yYBC — Michael Finnegan (@finneganLAT) March 4, 2020

Results here from Decision Desk HQ.

As of this morning, it looks like the runoff will be between Dem Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia:

Turns out running for Congress is a little harder than it looks. https://t.co/n6ByXdCIxQ pic.twitter.com/Bnew3WyFAu — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) March 4, 2020

There actually will be two runoffs. One in May to fill out the rest of Hill’s term and a second in November. From the LA Times:

The primary appeared likely to yield two runoffs between Smith and Garcia, a former Navy pilot — one in May to fill Hill’s seat for the rest of the year and another in November for the full two-year term that starts in January.

The race included Young Turks host Cenk Uygur and George Papadopoulos, both of whom did not do well at all:

Some #CA25 (former @KatieHill4CA) numbers: Dem @ChristyforCA25 in front, followed closely by @MikeGarcia2020 and @SteveKnight25 who are less than 100 votes apart. Progressive journo @cenkuygur and former Trump aide @GeorgePapa19 way behind. Still early — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) March 4, 2020

Uygur, however, REALLY, REALLY didn’t take it well last night. Here he is calling Joe Biden mentally incompetent and saying there’s no way he can beat Trump:

