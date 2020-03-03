There are reports out of the Seattle area that panic shopping is underway over coronavirus fears:

In #seattle after reports of 6 #CoronaVirus deaths, supermarkets are packed as people stock up, schools & employers remind sick children and workers to stay home, and cancel non-essential travel. The mood is mildly tense as everyone waits. #CoronaOutbreak #CoronaVirusSeattle — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) March 3, 2020

Here’s the line to get into a Costco:

WATCH: Lines wrap around a Seattle Costco as local health officials announce 2 more cases of #coronavirus in the vicinity, raising the total number to 6 confirmed cases in King County according to the Seattle Times pic.twitter.com/VXlpEkkj5U — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) March 2, 2020

And on the inside:

Checkout line insanity at the Lynnwood Costco 45 minutes after open on a Monday morning. #CoronaVirusSeattle pic.twitter.com/pbe2eEwv0F — Jim Lundgren (@JimLundgrenPhot) March 3, 2020

Someone is going to get hurt:

Lol Costco here in Seattle yesterday 🤦 pic.twitter.com/Y1LNoD6pMo — Kaushik (@skaushi) March 3, 2020

Bottled water is in short supply which has some questioning their neighbors over the buying spree. Like, is Seattle going to stop pumping water? Probably not:

Why the run on bottled water, Seattle? Are you worried the #coronavirus will contaminate our water supply? I tried to buy some distilled water for my asthmatic kid's humidifier and the shelves were bare! I don't get it. #seattle #coronavirusseattle #coronaviruskingcounty — Joleen Post (@jojofrenchfry) March 2, 2020

It’s not like a hurricane where water supplies could be affected:

Buying bottled water is literally the weirdest thing in the event of a #COVID19 outbreak. OUR TAP WATER IS TREATED AND SAFE. It comes into your home by GRAVITY. You can fill and refill as many bottles as you want. WE AREN’T GOING TO RUN OUT. #CoronaVirusSeattle — US Citizen Barbara Banfield! 🆘 (@BarbBanfieldRN) March 3, 2020

Anyway, toilet paper is also in short supply:

“This is getting absurd”:

I get that we're all scared sh–less, people, but we really don't need to buy out every roll of toilet paper in the city…This is getting absurd… #CoronaVirusSeattle — Summer Whitesell (@LinimentCake) March 3, 2020

Toilet Paper is gone everywhere. Yo @cdcgov is diarrhea an unlisted symptom? #CoronaVirusSeattle — Masaki Oyata – Habu (@MasakiOyata) March 3, 2020

Costco in Seattle sold out of water, paper towels & cough syrup. This is the flu virus. Why would people be stocking up on water?

Do they honestly think the city of Seattle will stop providing water? The fear is worse than the virus.

Much worse. — An_Anonymous_Source (@Logic_Triumphs) March 3, 2020

Hand sanitizer and flu meds are running low as well:

I was just in Costco today north of Seattle and there was NO Water, Toliet Paper, Hand Sanitizer or Flu meds at all. Plus the food section was lower than I had seen ever. People are almost in a panic. I’m glad I already have what I need. — D.R. (@D_Rial_7M1) March 3, 2020

And don’t even ask about antibacterial wipes:

Scenes from the Seattle Costco: An employee laughed when I asked where I could find the antibacterial wipes. pic.twitter.com/JL8OLZAj5T — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) March 3, 2020

They’ll get more in tomorrow:

The store (trivia: the first Costco in the nation)running low or out of hand sanitizer, toilet paper, rice, bottled water.

“We’ll have some more shipment tomorrow, but you’ll need to come right at 10 to get it,” an employee said. “I’m serious.” pic.twitter.com/YInOSWao5O — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) March 3, 2020

At least this guy is doing the apocalypse right:

And since marijuana is legal in Washington, maybe try this?

***