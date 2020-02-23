Goldman Sachs is warning that the coronavirus outbreak in China will have a larger drag on 2nd quarter growth and that the “risks are clearly skewed on the downside”:

The risk is what happens to manufacturing around the world, including the U.S., when inventories run out:

A “non-linear” drop means like when you fall off a cliff:

Companies are already seeing this happen:

Long term, this may shift manufacturing away from China (and hopefully to the U.S.):

Trending

With new hot spots in Iran, Italy and South Korea, is it already a pandemic? From Vox:

TL;DR? Yes, it’s a pandemic . . . but don’t panic. Yet:

Oh, and keep your eyes on the Olympics:

To be continued. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chinacoronavirus