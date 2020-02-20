As we’ve been telling you, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was probably the biggest loser at last night’s debate in Nevada:

Even his campaign admitted it took him 45 minutes to “get his legs on stage,” which is never a good sign:

Bloomberg’s campaign spokesman tries to sugarcoat it, but can’t help but acknowledge his poor performance in the first half of the #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/5Ukt11nBsG — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 20, 2020

ICYMI, here was the moment that Elizabeth Warren kneecapped the billionaire over the NDAs he’s refusing to let former female employees at his company out of (the eyeroll is a classic):

The end of Michael Bloomberg in 2:19.pic.twitter.com/nN0pGwhkBu — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 20, 2020

Game over?

Several donors and fundraisers who were on the Biden/Bloomberg fence are texting me about their disappointment with Bloomberg tonight. One said when asked about Bloomberg: "An unmitigated disaster. … Bloomberg isn't the answer, that's for sure." — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) February 20, 2020

And here’s Kellyanne Conway with some advice for Mini Mike: Start firing people:

Mike Bloomberg should fire two groups of people tonight: those who helped with debate prep and those who squeal "GREAT JOB!!" as he exits the debate stage #DemocraticDebate — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 20, 2020

He will really regret going up on that stage, won’t he?

Participating in tonight's #DemocraticDebate was among Mike Bloomberg's worst business decisions. Before now, Bloomberg had the airwaves to himself, an adoring media chattering about his "electability", an air of mystery, curiosity & anticipation that distinguished him. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 20, 2020

On the other hand, maybe this is all part of a grift that his advisers are in on?

Congratulations to the Bloomberg campaign consultants Your plan to have Mike faceplant tonight so he has to spend hundreds of millions more on ads that you get a percentage of worked very well — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 20, 2020

It’s so bad Dems will move to Canada?

Another person who told me just yesterday about the excitement for Bloomberg among longtime Democratic donors and supporters looking for an alternative to Biden just texted me: "Cannot read texts as I am packing to move to Canada" — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) February 20, 2020

We’ll hold them to it!

