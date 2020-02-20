As we’ve been telling you, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was probably the biggest loser at last night’s debate in Nevada:

Even his campaign admitted it took him 45 minutes to “get his legs on stage,” which is never a good sign:

ICYMI, here was the moment that Elizabeth Warren kneecapped the billionaire over the NDAs he’s refusing to let former female employees at his company out of (the eyeroll is a classic):

Game over?

And here’s Kellyanne Conway with some advice for Mini Mike: Start firing people:

He will really regret going up on that stage, won’t he?

On the other hand, maybe this is all part of a grift that his advisers are in on?

It’s so bad Dems will move to Canada?

We’ll hold them to it!

***

