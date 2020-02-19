Elizabeth Warren, speaking to the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas, told the crowd that women are better than men at cleaning up messes.

“When you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done,” said the failing presidential candidate:

Elizabeth Warren addresses the Culinary Workers Union in LV and says: The White House is a mess and “when you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/auidrcSBa8 — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 19, 2020

Grab a broom, Liz, and clean this mess up?

Like a maid? Is that what she’s saying? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) February 19, 2020

Like this?

Imagine if Joe Biden said it:

That quote would torpedo any man’s bid to be president — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) February 19, 2020

This is some new kind of feminism, maybe?

Wait wtf? I’m a woman and I’ll be damn if it’s my job to clean up men’s messes – what kind of feminists tells women it’s our job to clean up after men? — Marie Fonseca 🔥🅰️🌹 (@TheMarieFonseca) February 19, 2020

Why is she so sexist?

this is disgustingly sexist. my son can clean just as well as my daughter. — stephen glansberg’s dessert (@dsonoiki) February 19, 2020

Problem solved!

We did it everyone. We fixed sexism. Let’s go home. The working class women of color can clean up. — Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) February 19, 2020

It really is:

Hilariously sexist. — anniebdoesthewx (@wxannie) February 19, 2020

