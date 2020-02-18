Kaitlin Bennett, a.k.a. the Kent State gun girl, attempted to interview students at Ohio University in Athens on Presidents Day. . .

. . .it did not go well:

Campus police blamed Bennett for not letting them know ahead of time so they could provide proper staffing:

It’s pretty clear from the videos that the student were throwing toilet paper and water at her and her team:

She also asked President Trump to pull the school’s funding:

She’ll be back:

