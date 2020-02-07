Joe Biden got the first question of tonight’s debate in New Hampshire and he used his time to admit he’s going to lose:

.@JoeBiden gets the first question of the night and acknowledges that he’s not likely to win in New Hampshire. “I took a hit in Iowa and I’ll probably take a hit here,” Biden says and stresses he views the first four states as a starting point. — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) February 8, 2020

#DemDebate Asked about his 4th place finish in Iowa, @JoeBiden said he took a hit in Iowa & will probably take a hit in New Hampshire. He said @BernieSanders has called himself Democrat Socialist which is a risk to the party & that @PeteButtigieg was a small city mayor. @CBSDFW — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) February 8, 2020

“Falls on his face” right out of the gate!

Whoah. Biden falls on his face, sealing his fate with a disaster response to the first question. #DemDebate — Jimmy LaSalvia (@JimmyLaSalvia) February 8, 2020

Great team you have their, Joe:

.@JoeBiden still has not had a great debate opening – He should have turned the question on Donald Trump, like @BernieSanders did just now. Biden has the worst #DemDebate prep ever. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 8, 2020

Biden went on to hit Senator Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

As expected, Biden immediately lays out why Sanders & Buttigieg should not be on the top of the Democratic ticket. On Sanders: Biden says Trump will take down a "Democratic Socialist" On Buttigieg: Biden says he won't pull in minority support like African Americans & Latinos — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) February 8, 2020

He really doesn’t look like he wants to be here:

"I didn't perform well in Iowa and I'm going to lose here too." #Inspiring He reminded me of the basketball coach in Teen Wolf: Look at it this way guys, it'll all be over with in a couple hours. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 8, 2020

Watch here:

WATCH: Joe Biden starts the #DemDebate by outright saying that he will not win in New Hampshire. "I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here." pic.twitter.com/FZW7wZBvmX — America Rising (@AmericaRising) February 8, 2020

