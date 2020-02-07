Mike Bloomberg claimed while live-tweeting tonight’s debate in New Hampshire that he’s already “beaten [Trump] before — and I will beat him again”:
Everyone on the stage tonight will argue about who’s most electable. If any one of them is the nominee, I’ll be in their corner.
But there should be no debating which one of us can actually beat Trump.
Because I’ve beaten him before — and I will beat him again.
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 8, 2020
LOL. Wut?
When did Bloomberg beat Trump?
— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) February 8, 2020
Maybe he means at golf:
Like, at golf or something? https://t.co/xLg15hQzRY
— Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) February 8, 2020
We eagerly await the fact-checkers to weigh in.
***