Dem Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said on “Morning Joe” a few moments ago that he’d vote to subpoena Hunter Biden as a witness in President Trump’s impeachment trial:

"I think so. I really do" — @Sen_JoeManchin asked by @WillieGeist if Hunter Biden is a "relevant witness" in the impeachment trial — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 29, 2020

Follow up Q from @kasie: would you vote to call Hunter in as witness: "If the judge or whoever rules that it is pertinent, absolutely." @Morning_Joe — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 29, 2020

So, it hinges on Chief Justice John Roberts?

Hmmmmm @Sen_JoeManchin tells @kasie he thinks Hunter Biden would be a relevant witness in the impeachment trial, and if Justice Roberts agreed he’s relevant, Manchin would vote to subpoena him. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 29, 2020

.@WillieGeist asks @Sen_JoeManchin if Hunter Biden is a 'relevant witness.' Sen. Manchin responds: "I think so; I really do." pic.twitter.com/ZESiUMWTWc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 29, 2020

