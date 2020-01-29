Shot. . .

Failed Senate and Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a plan to “defeat Trump in Texas” and it starts with Eliz Markowitz and her District 28 runoff special election against Republican Gary Gates:

Trending

Chaser. . .

It didn’t go so well:

At some point, people will stop listening to this clown, right?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeTexasTrump