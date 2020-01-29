Shot. . .

Failed Senate and Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a plan to “defeat Trump in Texas” and it starts with Eliz Markowitz and her District 28 runoff special election against Republican Gary Gates:

The first critical election of 2020 is happening now in Fort Bend, TX. Victory for Eliz Markowitz means we can win the state house and build the team to defeat Trump in Texas. Join us to knock on doors this last weekend before Election Day. https://t.co/jRr8swVw1S — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 24, 2020

Chaser. . .

It didn’t go so well:

At some point, people will stop listening to this clown, right?

***