Sen. Lindsey Graham signaled his support of a proposal to make John Bolton’s book manuscript available to every senator in some sort of classified setting so that they could review all of these allegations reported by the New York Times:

So, would this be an acceptable compromise?

Trending

Don’t bet on it:

Thwarted by copyright protection?

To be continued. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John BoltonLindsey Graham