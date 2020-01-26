President Trump tweeted this in response to the death of Kobe Bryant (it was not reported at the time that his daughter, Gianna, had also died in the crash):

And this has angered a few blue-checks on Twitter:

This is not normal behavior:

Trending

Have a Snickers, maybe:

It actually wasn’t that bad a tweet:

They’re even fact-checking it:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpimpeachment