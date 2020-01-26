President Trump tweeted this in response to the death of Kobe Bryant (it was not reported at the time that his daughter, Gianna, had also died in the crash):

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

And this has angered a few blue-checks on Twitter:

Shut up, we don't need you and your fake sympathy. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) January 26, 2020

This is not normal behavior:

So you finally pause from your rage tweeting to mention that Kobe Bryant died. You are scum through and through. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 26, 2020

Have a Snickers, maybe:

Keep Kobe's name out of your mouth. https://t.co/IOhklyW7JZ — Christy Lemire (@christylemire) January 26, 2020

It actually wasn’t that bad a tweet:

Always there at the right time with the right words https://t.co/5HNepzylkJ — Adam Banks (@adambanksdotcom) January 26, 2020

They’re even fact-checking it:

Trump manages to bungle even the simplest condolence message. Everyone but him knows it was Kobe and four others. https://t.co/tqwLokqgq9 — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) January 26, 2020

***

