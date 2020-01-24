Via CNN, Sen. Mitt Romney reportedly replied “Oh jeez” when he learned he had 6 more hours of testimony to sit through tonight, adding “No one’s watching!”

During the break, Republican Sen. Mike Braun walked by colleague Mitt Romney and told him, “I think we’ve got another six hours.” Romney, seeming genuinely surprised and overwhelmed, replied, “Oh jeez." Shaking his head, he added: “No one’s watching!” https://t.co/wtDFSkxXsh pic.twitter.com/cHYz4Y0UNK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 24, 2020

And this is very disappointing to the WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin:

No one is watching??? YOU are there there to do a job even if no one is watching. This is shabby — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2020

But, here’s the thing: Mitt is correct:

Early Nielsen primetime numbers for the major cable news networks, Day 3 – Senate trial.

Fox News – 4.03 million total viewers

MSNBC – 2.06 million total viewers

CNN – 1.26 million total viewers — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 24, 2020

That’s about the same viewership on a normal night:

How are they different from a normal day ? — @charliefromnyc 🦕 (@CharliefromNYC) January 24, 2020

Not very different at all. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 24, 2020

And lower ratings than “Jeopardy!”:

Impeachment trial gets lower ratings than Jeopardy! on a bad night https://t.co/e9up2rH23p — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 24, 2020

Ouch.

***