MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow were furious with Senators who fell asleep or left the impeachment trial early, saying they should “resign tomorrow”:
MSNBC's Maddow, Hayes Torch Senators for Leaving Trial, Falling Asleep: If You Can't Sit There for Eight Hours, 'Resign Tomorrow' https://t.co/brC81jzhin
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 23, 2020
Well, if they’re serious, that means California’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein needs to resign RIGHT NOW:
“Goodnight,” @SenFeinstein said to me and @jenhab as she exited the Senate at 8:45 pm.
She left under the carriage entrance into an awaiting car.
There was almost an hour left on Wednesday night’s impeachment trial. https://t.co/7E1woQ0ENT
— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 23, 2020
According to reporter Jake Turx, Sen. Feinstein was even the earliest to leave:
SCOOP: Here are the winners from today's impeachment trial:
Left the earliest: Feinstein
Stood the most: Bennet
Most talkative pair: Tillis & Young
Ate most candy: Merkley
Smiled the most: Van Hollen
Frowned the most: Sanders
BONUS: Most empty seats at the same time: 33
— Jake Turx (@JakeTurx) January 23, 2020
Even Dems are “over it”:
This is a real mood.
First day of arguments and even Democrats are over it. https://t.co/jpu70WVjlJ
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 23, 2020
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reportedly left early, too:
Kinda mean to Kyrsten Sinema, who had to leave in the middle to train for a triathlon. https://t.co/wr9AEY0fld
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 23, 2020
And since we’re talking about calling for the resignation of people who can’t stay awake when they should. . .
Please continue Chris & Rachel pic.twitter.com/HJThQYTHR8
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 23, 2020
Over to you, Chris and Rachel!
