In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton unloaded on failed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and his supporters:

An excerpt:

Trending

And she won’t commit to endorsing Bernie if the elderly socialist is the eventual nominee:

LOL:

The 2016 election will. Never. End:

Oh, today is going to be a good day on the Twitter dot com:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersHillary Clinton