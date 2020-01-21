This will do it! Behold, libs have a new nickname for Mitch McConnell. . .

Meet #MidnightMitch:

This is because of the Senate’s impeachment schedule that will have proceedings running from 1pm to 1am:

Do they really think this will do anything?

Trending

“Keep it simple,” they say:

They’re so mad:

If this is all they’ve got, Dems should just give up now before they embarrass themselves further:

But it’s not midnight for west coast viewers, at the very least:

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

And, finally, they’re hoping Kentucky will save them?

Good luck with that.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentMitch McConnell