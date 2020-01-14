Elizabeth Warren released her plan to forgive student loan debt and she’s allegedly found a way to spend billions of taxpayer dollars without any input from Congress whatsoever:

Yes, just like the Founders intended: the all powerful purse of the Department of Education!

If Dems want to return America to a monarchy, just say so:

Warren’s plan is straight out of a sitcom:

Trending

Also, she knows this would never fly:

She’s grasping at straws:

Who wants to tell them?

And this is why we have such a hard time with Dems getting mad at what President Trump does when they find ways to take executive power even further:

We — hope — Congress will eventually get its act together:

But we’re not holding our breath:

Welcome to the future of American government:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrenstudent loans