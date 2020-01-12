A Bernie Sander volunteer was caught sending out a script for other volunteers to use to trash fellow elderly socialist Elizabeth Warren and she’s on the warpath over it:

But Bernie is denying he’s behind the Coe Red: “No one is going to be attacking Elizabeth”:

OK, Bernie. Two socialists enter Iowa, only one can leave. Here’s the scoop from Alex Thompson on the anti-Warren script:

Trending

This script also takes aim at Joe Biden, who’s also elderly and like 75% socialist:

The Bernie bots, as you’d expect, are out in force:

Bernie: “No one is going to be attacking Elizabeth.” Also Team Bernie:

Oh, and the Bernie bots are lying:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersElizabeth Warren