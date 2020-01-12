A Bernie Sander volunteer was caught sending out a script for other volunteers to use to trash fellow elderly socialist Elizabeth Warren and she’s on the warpath over it:

NEW from Marshalltown: Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’ The detente on the left is eroding with three weeks left and Sanders and Warren the two top in Iowa —>https://t.co/uY4Zz5LlFk — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 12, 2020

But Bernie is denying he’s behind the Coe Red: “No one is going to be attacking Elizabeth”:

Bernie: "No one is going to be attacking Elizabeth." "We have hundreds of employees. Elizabeth Warren has hundreds of employees. And people sometimes say things that they shouldn't. You have heard me give many speeches. Have I ever said one word about Elizabeth Warren?" pic.twitter.com/ozOAfu5tYr — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 12, 2020

OK, Bernie. Two socialists enter Iowa, only one can leave. Here’s the scoop from Alex Thompson on the anti-Warren script:

Scoop: Bernie stealthily goes negative on Warren w/ a volunteer script to tell Warren-leaning voters that she only appeals to the "affluent"/"highly-educated" &

"She's bringing no new bases into the Dem Party" (I re-typed script below to protect sourcing) https://t.co/4IxNYNosrO pic.twitter.com/afussXPPlB — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

“I like Elizabeth Warren. [optional]” the script begins. “In fact, she’s my second choice. But here’s my concern about her.”

Bernie camp didn't challenge the authenticity of the script but declined to comment. Warren camp declined to comment. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

This script also takes aim at Joe Biden, who’s also elderly and like 75% socialist:

should have been in 1st tweet but WITH @HOLLYOTTERBEIN. (follow!)

The script also takes aim at Biden: “he doesn’t really have any volunteers” and that “no one is really excited about him.”

Plus attacks Pete for low African American and youth support

Biden camp responds pic.twitter.com/UAyZiSyEN3 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

Bernie & Warren have had a non-aggression pact that now appears to be fraying. There has been friction like this past summer when Sanders aides kept hitting Warren on Twitter. Warren's Dan Geldon backchanneled w/ Bernie's Faiz Shakir try to get the tweets to stop/calm things down — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

despite reporters prodding a Bernie-Warren fight, both have tried to keep truce.

note that Bernie co-chair Nina turner today pubbed op-Ed “While Bernie Sanders has always stood up for Af-Ams, Joe Biden has repeatedly let us down”https://t.co/6SXhuLDDYTpic.twitter.com/WgRLMxqFBA — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

As one person close to the Bernie campaign told @hollyotterbein and me: “We were told never to go negative or contrast with other candidates. Bernie would let us know when it was O.K.. So if that’s happening, he’s aware.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

The Bernie bots, as you’d expect, are out in force:

Response from Bernie trolls the last 12 hours is divided b/t:

1. GOOD. Everything we’re saying is true. Where’s the lie?

2. Apologize and retract! The Bernie campaign would never do that. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

Bernie: “No one is going to be attacking Elizabeth.” Also Team Bernie:

Bernie National press secretary keeps up Warren jabs. "Warren has plenty to recommend here, but nominating the candidate who people don't feel so strongly abt 1 way or the other is not how you beat a man as galvanizing as Trump." https://t.co/6MRBh103iB pic.twitter.com/rBHIlr2aL7 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

Oh, and the Bernie bots are lying:

Fwiw, this popular thread is not true. Attacking reporting and pushing misinformation is not just a right-wing phenomenon. I provided all the info to Bernie's camp before publishing & they didn't deny its authenticity. The doc had "Paid for by Bernie 2020"https://t.co/IAL9UXlJ8j — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

***