Dems appear to be just now realizing that Nancy Pelosi’s dopey impeachment strategy to delay the start of the Senate trial is throwing every Dem Senator running for President under the proverbial bus. From NBC News:

Not just Sen. Cory Booker. There’s Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet as well:

Or maybe her plan all along was to boost Joe Biden at the expense of Bernie and Warren?

Senate Dems told her yesterday enough was enough:

House Dems are beginning to fall as well:

And, according to TIME, Pelosi got this brilliant idea from watching cable TV:

A tactical genius she’s not:

