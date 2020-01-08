You. Don’t. Say:

The signs at Glacier National Park warning that its signature glaciers would be gone by 2020 are being changed. They were added more than a decade ago to reflect climate change forecasts at the time by the US Geological Survey, a park spokeswoman says. https://t.co/5NkzFc7xJR — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2020

So the science wasn’t so settled after all? From CNN:

In 2017, the park was told by the agency that the complete melting off of the glaciers was no longer expected to take place so quickly due to changes in the forecast model, Kurzmen said. But tight maintenance budgets made it impossible for the park to immediately change the signs.

It’s werid how fast they were able to put up the alarmist signs, though:

i guess those climate change forecasts…..changed https://t.co/xh6adDvFVX — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 8, 2020

And keep in mind, we’re not talking about models changing over a long period of time:

Wait wait wait a second. You mean the climate change forecasts from only 10 years ago were abysmally wrong, much like the ones from 30+ years ago? Well, now I'm totally convinced that keeping my house at 70F is killing the planet in the next 12 months. https://t.co/SoFfu0zq63 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 8, 2020

From only 9 years ago, for example:

Glacier National Park to be devoid of glaciers by 2020: http://ow.ly/5ShXo — grist (@grist) August 2, 2011

So, should we believe AOC and company when they say we have only 12 years left?

***