You. Don’t. Say:

So the science wasn’t so settled after all? From CNN:

In 2017, the park was told by the agency that the complete melting off of the glaciers was no longer expected to take place so quickly due to changes in the forecast model, Kurzmen said. But tight maintenance budgets made it impossible for the park to immediately change the signs.

It’s werid how fast they were able to put up the alarmist signs, though:

Trending

And keep in mind, we’re not talking about models changing over a long period of time:

From only 9 years ago, for example:

So, should we believe AOC and company when they say we have only 12 years left?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeGlacier National Park