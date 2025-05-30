Today In 'We Do Not Hate Them Enough': Check Out NYT's Obits for Bernard Kerik vs. Fidel Castro

In case you missed it, last night, America lost a true American patriot when former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik passed away at the age of 69. The specific cause of death was not disclosed, though FBI Director Kash Patel announced that his death came after 'a long and private battle with illness.'

Next to Mayor Rudy Giuliani, there may be no more iconic figure of New York's strength and pride after 9/11 than Kerik. If Giuliani was 'America's Mayor' at that time, then Kerik was undoubtedly 'America's Top Cop.'

Across Twitter, many fellow patriots expressed their grief and sorrow at the loss of Kerik at far too young an age.

The NYPD is mourning the passing of former Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.



For nearly two decades, Kerik served and protected New Yorkers in the NYPD, including helping rebuild the city in the aftermath of 9/11.



We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DG4EuFVloN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 30, 2025

Such a sad bit of news. One of the men who saved NYC and this country after 9/11 has passed. #bernardkerik #berniekerik pic.twitter.com/1oOfwcwrUN — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 30, 2025

I met Bernard Kerik for the first time after September 11, when I sang at the police memorial at Carnegie Hall to honor the brave officers who lost their lives on that fateful day. Bernie often told the story of how he had called my agency to see if I could sing at the memorial.… pic.twitter.com/Ktqs0QixJw — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) May 30, 2025

I spent election night with @BernardKerik.



He was always in the bunker with me. Always.



He will forever be an American hero.



RIP, my friend.

Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/iMtvSzYI0f — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 30, 2025

Giuliani himself reported the news on his show, as soon as he heard it, in a touching tribute (skip to the 1:09:00 mark of the video below).

Remembering my friend, Bernard Kerik. https://t.co/icK7ChjjbL — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 30, 2025

America’s Mayor Live (679): President Trump's Tariffs to Remain After Court Grants Stay https://t.co/wC5RtzKPEY — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 30, 2025

This is just a small sampling of the outpouring of emotions at Kerik's death.

Then, of course, there is The New York Times, which reported Kerik's passing as follows:

Breaking News: Bernard Kerik, New York City’s police commissioner under Mayor Rudy Giuliani whose career ended in disgrace, has died at 69. https://t.co/BY1sdrHZVb — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 30, 2025

'Whose career ended in disgrace?'

They truly do hate America and all Americans, particularly the ones who love this country the most.

Kerik DID have his share of controversies, many of them due to the left (who also hated him) targeting him. He served three years in prison for tax fraud. In 2020, seven years after his release, President Trump pardoned him.

But 'disgrace'? Over his career, Kerik received more than 100 awards and commendations for his work, including 30 medals, one for valor, for his service with the NYPD. He was honored by Queen Elizabeth II, who appointed him Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Early in his career, he was given a commendation for heroism from President Ronald Reagan.

But according to the NYT, his tax conviction made him a 'disgrace.'

And if you think you hate the media enough after that headline, just wait.

It gets worse.

This morning, Joe Concha provided a stark contrast to the NYT headline for Kerik by reminding everyone on X what the newspaper had to say about the death of one of the most brutal Communist dictators in modern history, Fidel Castro.

Compare Bernie Kerik’s NYT obituary with that of Fidel Castro… https://t.co/teSUSoyMxS pic.twitter.com/zuVl23ef9J — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2025

Unbelievable. And yet, so predictable.

This, of course, reminds us of when The Washington Post eulogized the deaths of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an 'austere religious scholar' and Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani as Iran's 'most revered military leader.'

This is so wrong. Good Lord this is sick. https://t.co/bOKWqlsznB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 30, 2025

'Wrong' doesn't begin to describe it, but 'sick' comes close. We would also add depraved, unconscionable, and (yes, Hillary) deplorable.

@nytimes will be a history lesson for future generations on the fall and death of legitimate journalism in America. It is a garbage news outlet. Everyone knows it, even the employees at this point. — Gerardo Olivarez (@GerryOlivarez) May 30, 2025

They're not alone.

May Castro rot in the hell he so richly deserves. https://t.co/8reY6BzLqL — Wanderer (@McandrewTressa) May 30, 2025

He can keep a seat warm down there for whoever wrote these respective headlines in the Times.

Disgusting mainstream media https://t.co/CvgUs8OBpu — R L (@lockrc23) May 30, 2025

X dragged them not only for the Castro headline, but for the Kerik one as well.

My gosh, just when you think this rag could not get any more disgraceful.

Shameful. https://t.co/vIvScULpMs — Bodie 🇺🇸🦅 (@MzBodie) May 30, 2025

@nytimes because you spew hateful and divisive garbage like this, America Says: https://t.co/aOQREQNDJy pic.twitter.com/tjg90jcBEl — David Whitfield (@MadChameleon001) May 30, 2025

And we'll keep saying it to them, for as long as they continue to be an anti-American yellow journalism outlet not suitable for a birdcage.

You’re a disgrace, @nytimes. Attacking a man who loved this country makes you nothing but trash. No one trusts you, no one respects you. Shame on every one of you. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 30, 2025

Bernard Kerik was a hero to New York and to our country. He led the NYPD through 9/11 with unmatched courage, strength, and heart. To reduce his legacy to a headline of disgrace is vile and shameful. Bernie’s life was one of service, sacrifice, and patriotism. He stood tall when… — Megforflorida (@megforflorida) May 30, 2025

He stood tall when our city needed him most.



This kind of disrespect for a man who gave everything for others is disgraceful. The publication responsible should be ashamed. We remember Bernie for the HERO he was.

Yes, we do. And we will. And The New York Times has no say in the matter.

Bernie Kerik will be remembered with great fondness in New York. pic.twitter.com/8Z4TEneKNF — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 30, 2025

We understand his special place in the hearts of New Yorkers, but with respect, he will be remembered with great fondness by ALL of America.

Which is a heckuva lot more than we can say for The New York Times.

Rest in Peace, Bernard Bailey Kerik, American hero and patriot.

Your watch is ended.

