Today In 'We Do Not Hate Them Enough': Check Out NYT's Obits for Bernard Kerik vs. Fidel Castro

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on May 30, 2025
Twitchy

In case you missed it, last night, America lost a true American patriot when former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik passed away at the age of 69. The specific cause of death was not disclosed, though FBI Director Kash Patel announced that his death came after 'a long and private battle with illness.'

Next to Mayor Rudy Giuliani, there may be no more iconic figure of New York's strength and pride after 9/11 than Kerik. If Giuliani was 'America's Mayor' at that time, then Kerik was undoubtedly 'America's Top Cop.'

Across Twitter, many fellow patriots expressed their grief and sorrow at the loss of Kerik at far too young an age. 

Giuliani himself reported the news on his show, as soon as he heard it, in a touching tribute (skip to the 1:09:00 mark of the video below).

This is just a small sampling of the outpouring of emotions at Kerik's death. 

Then, of course, there is The New York Times, which reported Kerik's passing as follows: 

'Whose career ended in disgrace?' 

They truly do hate America and all Americans, particularly the ones who love this country the most. 

Kerik DID have his share of controversies, many of them due to the left (who also hated him) targeting him. He served three years in prison for tax fraud. In 2020, seven years after his release, President Trump pardoned him. 

But 'disgrace'? Over his career, Kerik received more than 100 awards and commendations for his work, including 30 medals, one for valor, for his service with the NYPD. He was honored by Queen Elizabeth II, who appointed him Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Early in his career, he was given a commendation for heroism from President Ronald Reagan. 

But according to the NYT, his tax conviction made him a 'disgrace.' 

And if you think you hate the media enough after that headline, just wait. 

It gets worse. 

This morning, Joe Concha provided a stark contrast to the NYT headline for Kerik by reminding everyone on X what the newspaper had to say about the death of one of the most brutal Communist dictators in modern history, Fidel Castro. 

Unbelievable. And yet, so predictable. 

This, of course, reminds us of when The Washington Post eulogized the deaths of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an 'austere religious scholar' and Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani as Iran's 'most revered military leader.'

'Wrong' doesn't begin to describe it, but 'sick' comes close. We would also add depraved, unconscionable, and (yes, Hillary) deplorable. 

They're not alone. 

He can keep a seat warm down there for whoever wrote these respective headlines in the Times. 

X dragged them not only for the Castro headline, but for the Kerik one as well. 

And we'll keep saying it to them, for as long as they continue to be an anti-American yellow journalism outlet not suitable for a birdcage. 

He stood tall when our city needed him most. 

This kind of disrespect for a man who gave everything for others is disgraceful. The publication responsible should be ashamed. We remember Bernie for the HERO he was.

Yes, we do. And we will. And The New York Times has no say in the matter. 

We understand his special place in the hearts of New Yorkers, but with respect, he will be remembered with great fondness by ALL of America. 

Which is a heckuva lot more than we can say for The New York Times. 

Rest in Peace, Bernard Bailey Kerik, American hero and patriot. 

Your watch is ended.

