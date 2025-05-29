WaPo Disgraces Itself Yet Again: New Op-Ed Claims Trump's Military 'Doesn't Want Black...
We Don't Deserve Them, But Florida WILL Protect Them: DeSantis Signs Two Bills...
NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First...
Scott Jennings Laughs at Dems Trying to Win Men's Votes with Tim Walz,...
VIP
Shelf-Serving Speech: Dem Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Senate Rant Is Being Turned into a...
The More Hysterical Brian Stelter Gets Over Defunding PBS and NPR the More...
President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes...
Investigation Launched Into California Allowing Boys to Dominate Girls' Sports
VIP
UK Police Say Don’t Expect Them to Release Every Suspect’s Ethnicity (Just White...
Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Unvaxxed Military Officer Convicted for Not Followin...
University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'
San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan...
Black Judge Says If Defendants Can Say, ‘Wow, She Looks Like Me’ Then...

Unhinged Judicial Overreach: Trade Court Rules that the President Can't Impose Tariffs (What?)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:50 AM on May 29, 2025
ImgFlip

The judicial activism in America has gotten so out of control, we're almost surprised that the courts haven't ruled yet that President Trump can't drink Diet Coke in the Oval Office. 

Advertisement

Unelected judges have tried to hamstring almost every aspect of Trump's presidency and everything that Americans voted for. From deportations to DOGE measures to medical policy, running the military, and beyond, there has been no limit to the left's new brand of lawfare to impede the President and the will of the American people. 

Late yesterday, the International Trade Court (which we guarantee almost no one had even heard of before) took the activism to a new level, declaring that the President does not have the authority to impose tariffs as a measure to correct U.S. trade imbalances. 

Are you kidding us right now? So, what can the President do? 

We wouldn't be surprised if some judge came out soon and declared that Trump cannot hold press conferences. (Joe Biden would have appreciated such a ruling.)

Here is more from Axios

The U.S. Court of International Trade's ruling could bring the administration's trade war to a screeching halt.

  • By blocking entirely most categories of tariffs, the court effectively wiped out most of the regime Trump put in place since taking office.

Driving the news: The court, ruling in two separate cases, issued a summary judgment throwing out all the tariffs Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA.

Yeah, they can't do that.

The administration immediately filed a notice of appeal, and Whtie House spokesman Kush Desai released the following statement:

Recommended

WaPo Disgraces Itself Yet Again: New Op-Ed Claims Trump's Military 'Doesn't Want Black Men'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

'It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency. President Trump pledged to put America First, and the Administration is committed to using every lever of executive power to address this crisis and restore American Greatness.'

Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller posted his reaction on X: 

Welp. He ain't wrong. 

Prominent X user @BehizyTweets provided a lengthy and detailed rebuke of the ruling. (Most of the posts in his thread are very long, so we didn't transcribe them in full, but readers can click on each one to see the complete language of every statute he cited.)

Advertisement

George concluded with the following post: 

He was not the only one to state that, with this latest incomprehensible ruling, the courts have waded into some seriously dangerous waters with respect to their continued legitimacy in the eyes of the people.

They are really tempting an Andrew Jackson moment, and they will not enjoy how that works out for them. 

It is a testament to the restraint of the Trump administration that they haven't started ignoring many of these rulings already. 

Advertisement

... now suddenly rediscovers 'checks and balances' because someone is threatening to destabilize the liberal economic consensus that infinite debt and zero industrial capacity is somehow good for America. 

Trump must either assert the power to govern, or the country will be handed over to a bureaucracy and court system that's only accountable to itself.

Many called on SCOTUS and Chief Justice John Roberts to put an end to this nonsense or face severe, perhaps irreparable, damage to trust in the judiciary. 

As noted in the post being quoted there, it is highly unlikely that SCOTUS will allow the International Trad Court's ruling to stand. But beyond that, Roberts needs to admonish such judges in general for vastly exceeding their authority. 

Even people who don't like the President's tariffs -- and they have been fairly divisive even on the right -- called out the judicial activism taking place.

If Congress wants to take back the tariff authority it delegated to the executive branch more than 50 years ago, it can do so at any time. But the Trade Court cannot simply strip away that authority.

Advertisement

Yep. Pretty much. 

As we noted above, the Trump administration's appeal of this ruling is likely to be successful, for all of the reasons that @BehizyTweets outlined. 

But that takes time, that takes money, and meanwhile, this ruling is also likely to throw markets into another tizzy of uncertainty. 

The goal of activist judges isn't necessarily to stop the President, it is to hinder him. On that front, this latest ruling was successful, even if it ultimately fails.

Which is why Chief Justice Roberts cannot remain silent about judicial overreach in lower courts any longer. 

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ACTIVISM COURT DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Disgraces Itself Yet Again: New Op-Ed Claims Trump's Military 'Doesn't Want Black Men'
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Laughs at Dems Trying to Win Men's Votes with Tim Walz, Jazz Hands, and Dudes in Dresses
Warren Squire
President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes Editing Scandal
Warren Squire
Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
Brett T.
NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First Amendment
Warren Squire
University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo Disgraces Itself Yet Again: New Op-Ed Claims Trump's Military 'Doesn't Want Black Men' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement