Who's Gonna Tell Him He Had One? President Trump Revokes Sleepy Joe Biden's Security Clearance

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 08, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump's first few weeks in office have been moving at such breakneck speed, sometimes it is difficult to contemplate that just a few months ago, Democrats were still pretending that the walking corpse known as Joe Biden was the President of the United States. 

Let's not forget that even after Biden stared blankly into a camera for two hours in his 'debate' with Trump on June 27, Democrats did not call for him to be removed from office. A month later, when Biden admitted that he was far too senile to run for President again, every Democrat -- every single one -- said that he was still fit to serve out the rest of his term. 

Why? Because he was never in charge. And they knew it. 

We all knew it too. And thankfully, Trump knew it as well. That's why, last night, President Trump drastically improved America's national security with a single stroke of his pen ... by stripping Biden of his security clearance and not allowing him to receive intelligence briefings anymore. 

Welp. Looks like Hunter won't have any information to trade with China anymore. 

This is obviously the right and sane thing to do since Biden barely remembers his own name on most days, but we're sure that some people on the left will start screaming again about their precious 'norms.' Except, as Trump noted in his Truth Social post, It was Biden who set the precedent for this when he revoked Trump's clearance in 2021 -- without justification. 

Oops. 

In all fairness to Biden, there is no way he remembers doing that. 

But of course, that won't stop some on the left from losing their minds. (Once again, we have to apologize in advance for JoJo's NSFW language.)

LOL. She seems fine. 

Yes, that is a real tweet she sent out last night. Possibly while deep into her sixth box of wine. 

Back in the sane parts of Twitter though, most people congratulated Trump for this common-sense action. 

We agree with every part of that statement except using the word 'probably.' That was unnecessary. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

BOOM. 

If there's one thing everyone knows for certain it is, in the words of Roger Murtaugh, 'Joe is too old for this sh*t.'

It had to feel pretty great for him. 

Even when Biden WASN'T completely senile, he was still selling influence through his family (hence all of the blanket, pre-emptive pardons). 

Who knows what he might do now that he can be bribed with just a small bowl of tapioca? 

'Doctor' Jill, who was obviously calling a lot more of the shots than her elder-abused husband was, can't be happy at all about this development.

LOL. 

Hey, Elon Musk's young DOGE team has more intelligence in their big ... ahem ... than Biden does in his whole body. They should have clearances. And he should not. 

You can give a man briefings all you want. If the brain cells aren't there, then it's not going to do you a lot of good. 

We're old enough to remember Robert Hur saying that Biden SHOULD be charged for stealing classified documents. And saying the only reason he wasn't was because he was too senile to stand trial.

There are seven stages of dementia. Biden is easily at Stage 5, possibly edging into Stage 6. 

No, he was not ever President. Which makes us wonder if Trump is going to revoke Obama's security clearance next. Again, Biden set the precedent for this, so there'd be nothing to stop him from doing so, least of all any 'norms.' 

And let's face it, as long as Biden gets two scoops of chocolate-chocolate chip every day, would he even notice if he was in prison? 

Maybe the most interesting part of this story though is that -- other than unhinged lunatics like JoJo from Jerz, of course -- there weren't many prominent, elected Democrats protesting this move by Trump last night. 

Why not? They have been screaming into any microphone they can find against every other action Trump has taken. But not this one. 

Because they know. They've always known. Their silence now tells us everything.

