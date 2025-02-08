Who's Gonna Tell Him He Had One? President Trump Revokes Sleepy Joe Biden's Security Clearance

President Trump's first few weeks in office have been moving at such breakneck speed, sometimes it is difficult to contemplate that just a few months ago, Democrats were still pretending that the walking corpse known as Joe Biden was the President of the United States.

Let's not forget that even after Biden stared blankly into a camera for two hours in his 'debate' with Trump on June 27, Democrats did not call for him to be removed from office. A month later, when Biden admitted that he was far too senile to run for President again, every Democrat -- every single one -- said that he was still fit to serve out the rest of his term.

Why? Because he was never in charge. And they knew it.

We all knew it too. And thankfully, Trump knew it as well. That's why, last night, President Trump drastically improved America's national security with a single stroke of his pen ... by stripping Biden of his security clearance and not allowing him to receive intelligence briefings anymore.

🚨BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP REVOKES JOE BIDEN'S SECURITY CLEAERANCE‼️



"JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0mEuSGPlxX — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 7, 2025

Welp. Looks like Hunter won't have any information to trade with China anymore.

This is obviously the right and sane thing to do since Biden barely remembers his own name on most days, but we're sure that some people on the left will start screaming again about their precious 'norms.' Except, as Trump noted in his Truth Social post, It was Biden who set the precedent for this when he revoked Trump's clearance in 2021 -- without justification.

Hey Joe,



Thanks for setting this precedent. pic.twitter.com/75S0LKqQlp — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 7, 2025

Oops.

In all fairness to Biden, there is no way he remembers doing that.

But of course, that won't stop some on the left from losing their minds. (Once again, we have to apologize in advance for JoJo's NSFW language.)

LOL. She seems fine.

Yes, that is a real tweet she sent out last night. Possibly while deep into her sixth box of wine.

Back in the sane parts of Twitter though, most people congratulated Trump for this common-sense action.

Excellent news. Biden and his entire crime family simply cannot be trusted to keep our country’s secrets safe. Plus, Hunter would probably sell them for crack. pic.twitter.com/ydBSaVAtwt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 7, 2025

We agree with every part of that statement except using the word 'probably.' That was unnecessary.

Trump just revoked Joe Biden’s security clearance



(meme collab with @drefanzor) pic.twitter.com/0StkN6yDB6 — NautPoso memes 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) February 8, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

BOOM.

If there's one thing everyone knows for certain it is, in the words of Roger Murtaugh, 'Joe is too old for this sh*t.'

It had to feel pretty great for him.

Trump said Joe's a vegetable and can't be trusted.



He's right. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) February 7, 2025

Even when Biden WASN'T completely senile, he was still selling influence through his family (hence all of the blanket, pre-emptive pardons).

Who knows what he might do now that he can be bribed with just a small bowl of tapioca?

And now we go to Jill Biden for her reaction: https://t.co/3bL7Nmj0Nv pic.twitter.com/3nVNjkIuv2 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 7, 2025

'Doctor' Jill, who was obviously calling a lot more of the shots than her elder-abused husband was, can't be happy at all about this development.

This means that Big Balls now has a higher security clearance than Joe Biden. Let that sink in. https://t.co/yxen9bER7J — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 7, 2025

LOL.

Hey, Elon Musk's young DOGE team has more intelligence in their big ... ahem ... than Biden does in his whole body. They should have clearances. And he should not.

You can give a man briefings all you want. If the brain cells aren't there, then it's not going to do you a lot of good.

Now the DOJ need to charge Biden for having classified documents. Eye for an eye. https://t.co/NmP5JyqZzP — Steven Truth (@Stoth12) February 7, 2025

We're old enough to remember Robert Hur saying that Biden SHOULD be charged for stealing classified documents. And saying the only reason he wasn't was because he was too senile to stand trial.

Joe is in mid-stage (soon to be late-stage) dementia, not someone you want to have access to our greatest secrets. Oh, and also he's OWNED by China. There is that thing... https://t.co/tbIYnXrTO7 — Jim Cobb (@jimcobber) February 8, 2025

There are seven stages of dementia. Biden is easily at Stage 5, possibly edging into Stage 6.

He was never President to begin with. Joe should be in prison. — Sam Mitha (@MithaEXP) February 7, 2025

No, he was not ever President. Which makes us wonder if Trump is going to revoke Obama's security clearance next. Again, Biden set the precedent for this, so there'd be nothing to stop him from doing so, least of all any 'norms.'

And let's face it, as long as Biden gets two scoops of chocolate-chocolate chip every day, would he even notice if he was in prison?

Maybe the most interesting part of this story though is that -- other than unhinged lunatics like JoJo from Jerz, of course -- there weren't many prominent, elected Democrats protesting this move by Trump last night.

Why not? They have been screaming into any microphone they can find against every other action Trump has taken. But not this one.

Because they know. They've always known. Their silence now tells us everything.