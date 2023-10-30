'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch)

In case you were wondering if the toxicity in U.S. women's soccer was limited only to Megan Rapinoe, Abby Wambach chimed in recently to let you know that you couldn't be more wrong.

Wambach is also retired, but her conversation recently with a proponent of reparations is a reminder that the cancer ran far deeper than Rapinoe and will probably take years to correct, if it is ever corrected at all. Watch:

“There aren’t enough reparations in the world that you can pay us.”



Woke former US soccer player Abby Wambach deserves credit for unintentionally exposing the grift. pic.twitter.com/GE3WpC0T5u — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 29, 2023

The woman speaking with Wambach here is Yaba Blay, a professor of African Amer ..., no Women's Studi ..., no, Intersectiona ..., never mind. Woke. She is a professor of woke. That's all you need to know.

She was raised in New Orleans, but her parents emigrated to the U.S. from Ghana around the time of her birth, so bear in mind that she is asking for reparations from United States citizens for something neither she nor her family ever experienced in the United States.

And, in case you missed it, here is the crux of her argument:

'White people, your money will not assuage your way out of guilt. You can not pay your way out of this. There are not enough reparations in the world.'

Sorry, but Megyn Kelly's got some bad news for you, Yaba.

Hi - we don’t feel guilty and we’re not giving you any money. Go out and earn it yourself. K bye! https://t.co/OLXxHBXhCK — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 30, 2023

Yep. What she said.

But the real kicker in this conversation is not Blay's obvious grift, which she even announces herself is a grift, but Wambach's reaction to it. Just two words. Not, 'Hell, no,' not 'Get bent,' both of which would be reasonable reactions to Blay from any sane person. Nope. Wambach's response is:

'That's awesome.'

Sigh. There really isn't much worse in the world than an AWFL.

at the end: "That's awesome" 🤡🤡🤡 — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 29, 2023

Look at the adoring way this idiot woman nods along as she’s racially abused. It’s like an abusive relationship. https://t.co/YyFTcqMnR6 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 29, 2023

It only looks like an abusive relationship because it is an abusive relationship. And Blay knows it. It's Wambach who doesn't realize it.

Woke is a mental illness that creates people who abuse and people who want to be abused. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 30, 2023

They're going to be shocked when the supply of guilty white ladies runs out..... — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) October 30, 2023

Sadly, there are far too many of them these days.

The problem is that her therapist is probably just like her.

If you hold a belief that people who exist now are responsible for the actions of those who are no longer alive, you are a fool.



There is no reason to feel guilty about actions you had no hand in. They aren't your sins to correct or your cross to carry.



Your enemy (Leftists)… https://t.co/DHlHfZedPe — Andrew Wilson (@paleochristcon) October 30, 2023

No one living in America today owned a slave. No one living in America today ever was a slave (not in this country, anyway). And very few even experienced the kind of discrimination that existed before the CRA, except maybe as children.

There is nothing to feel guilty for, and nothing is owed to or from anyone just because of the color of your skin.

Democrats and anyone who would give these people a penny, are the ultimate simps. https://t.co/cTo3udkeBg — Mike Anderson (@MikeSmalltalk) October 30, 2023

It’s existential chutzpah. The West cannot withstand this level of parasitic rot. https://t.co/wGjM4c0ZiN — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 29, 2023

Parasitic rot is a great way to describe everything happening in this video.

They should pay me reparations for wasting one minute of my life listening to their BS! 🙄 — Sol 🇺🇸 (@solsunnysky) October 29, 2023

LOL. Now, there's an idea.

But the truth is, people like Blay will never stop as long as there are people like Wambach who are stupid enough to agree with them, or even listen to them.

The correct answer is very simple: No.





***

