Martyrs? Yeah, no. Palestinian journo tries (and fails) to get some soft serve sympathy for Hamas

The propaganda push to make Israel 'the bad guy' in Gaza is now in full swing. Democrat politicians in the U.S. (you know which ones) and pro-Palestinian Twitter/X accounts are seizing on any and every opportunity to show how Israel is just not being fair to those poor, downtrodden terrorists in their war against Hamas.

The latest tool in the disinformation arsenal? Ice cream trucks.

Palestinian journalist says ice cream trucks are used as storage for corpses due to lack of space at Gaza hospital morgues pic.twitter.com/fSoXEbWvB0 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 13, 2023

In case you can't understand what the reporter (and we use that term loosely) is saying, here is the video with English subtitles:

Yes, you read that correctly: martyrs. They have no shame. But you have to admit, that does sound a lot more victim-y than 'terrorists' or 'combatants.' Truth be damned.

Of course, there is no way to tell who, if anyone, is in those ice cream trucks (which do not appear to be running, so there's no refrigeration). Not that we have a ghoulish desire to see bodies, but you will forgive us if we are not exactly trusting of Palestinian or Turkish media regarding this war.

We're not alone in that assessment.

"Open air prison"

"No water, no fuel"

"Literal Concentration camp"



But also,

"Look what we had to do with our ice cream trucks." https://t.co/uteKv2LrVc — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co2) October 14, 2023

Open air prisons have ice cream trucks? pic.twitter.com/O9a70HJE6K — AT0MlC BL0NDE 💣 (@AT0MlC_BL0NDE1) October 14, 2023

Ice cream trucks doesn’t exactly scream unlivable conditions. And they have crunchy too? 🤣 https://t.co/oyvbhYD4lc — Calvin𝕏🎙🍿 (@DarthCalvin) October 14, 2023

Seems a little incongruous with the picture of Gaza that's been painted for us, doesn't it?

How does he have electricity and internet? — The Levine Man (@man_levine) October 14, 2023

We were told by AOC that Israel was committing 'war crimes' by cutting off power and Internet service, but it doesn't seem to be an issue in this video. That's weird.

What did they do with the ice cream???? https://t.co/6LzZdidT1X — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 14, 2023

These are the important questions that we need answers to.

Biden will be extra interested now. https://t.co/OmdJAju1b0 — Old Man Ungroundable Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SmexyGhosty) October 14, 2023

Let's hope there was no chocolate-chocolate chip in there, or President Silver Alert might call for a nuclear strike against our ally.

I remember when they told us this in 2020. https://t.co/wO4CRIItRZ — firstnamerandomnumbers (@firstnamerando) October 14, 2023

Recycled propaganda is good for the environment. Or something.

Just give up the hostages bro . — BreakingNewsJackMeridan (@JumpJackMeridan) October 14, 2023

Seems like there is a very simple solution to all of this. But you don't hear anyone in The Squad calling for Hamas to surrender and turn over the hostages. Wonder why that is?

Actions meet consequences.

Of course there's no space in the hospital. They have to store the rockets there dummy. — Tiki71 (@thetiki71) October 14, 2023

Hamas literally has its headquarters in the basement of a hospital. That is not an accident. So, it's difficult to drum up a lot of sympathy here, even if those trucks are full.

What would you do for a Klondike Bar? https://t.co/NNledk0XfT — 🇺🇸 Th3rsty™ 🇺🇸 (Digitally X-hanced!) (@th3rsty) October 14, 2023

OK, maybe that last one was in bad taste (no pun intended). But you know what else is 'in bad taste'? Murdering babies, raping women, beating elderly Jews to death in the streets and their homes, and taking hostages so you can use them as human shields.



The word for that is not 'martyr.' We know what the word for that is, and it rhymes with 'shmerrorist.'

And now, it seems that they come frozen.



