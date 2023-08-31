Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun

Gordon Kushner  |  9:30 PM on August 31, 2023
Twitchy

The story of a Nebraska cop pulling over a bull in a car has gone viral. Think we're feeding you a line of bullsh*t? Take a look for yourself.

The good news is that even though the officer found reason for citations, he was let go with a warning.

Yes! It's not as if the bull was steering or anything.

The bull and driver got a lot of love from Twitter (X).

Others were not as gracious.

But one thing we know for sure, the bull brought patriots and socialists together!

More facts!

No jury West of New Jersey would convict.

Oh, oh, oh! Pick us!

Perfect place to end. (Eagle screech sound)

***

