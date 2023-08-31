Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun

The story of a Nebraska cop pulling over a bull in a car has gone viral. Think we're feeding you a line of bullsh*t? Take a look for yourself.

Nebraska police pull over man with a Watusi bull riding in the passenger’s seat https://t.co/UpzcijbjVN pic.twitter.com/PdQPSt6Kkj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 30, 2023

The good news is that even though the officer found reason for citations, he was let go with a warning.

I'm trying to figure out what the offenses were. I'm a former officer and I'm genuinely at a loss here unless Nebraska has a law we don't have. It looks like he did it in a way where the driver's cabin is isolated from the bull so it's technically the same as putting him in a… — Winston Syme (@WinstonSyme4) August 31, 2023

I'm sorry, I thought this was America. https://t.co/T16DG33QDu — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 31, 2023

Yes! It's not as if the bull was steering or anything.

I mean who doesn’t have to take their giant bull for a ride and give it some fresh air. Seems pretty common — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 31, 2023

The bull and driver got a lot of love from Twitter (X).

Is Nebraska trying to be the Florida of the Midwest with that headline? — Jason Wippich (@Wipps) August 31, 2023

Others were not as gracious.

But one thing we know for sure, the bull brought patriots and socialists together!

Show me in the law where this is explicitly illegal 🤨 https://t.co/Yl2YLgYMvY — Nolan 🌹 (@VoidOfRoses) August 31, 2023

i'm sorry, i thought this was america



what did we even fight gwot for? just to live under tyranny? https://t.co/wLLjM2l7v2 — matthew. (@iAmTheWarax) August 31, 2023

The bull’s name was Howdy Doody. Howdy f-ing Doody.



This is the best thing I’ve seen in years … damn, it makes me love this country!



I want to have a drink with Lee. He’s a true American. I’m dying while sitting in my plane seat. My Lord this is my kind of party. https://t.co/Tef34vm3gg — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) August 31, 2023

More facts!

Your honor, my client would like to invoke the fact that dudes rock. https://t.co/N5BhMlVyLR — John Matrix (@TroopsinContact) August 31, 2023

No jury West of New Jersey would convict.

I, for one, consider an emotional support bull a basic accessory.



Who is with me? https://t.co/00WILBrKQS — I Came🍊I Saw🍊I Got Over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) August 31, 2023

Oh, oh, oh! Pick us!

Sometimes America just Americas so hard that you have to respect it https://t.co/CrLihPjhto — Jenn Williams (@jenn_ruth) August 31, 2023

Perfect place to end. (Eagle screech sound)

