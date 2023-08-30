CBS tries provoking fight between Trump and DeSantis over Hurricane Idalia

Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty
Gordon Kushner  |  5:30 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

You may have heard that there's a hurricane bearing down on northern Florida. Normal people are watching the news to see where it tracks, to make sure their loved ones are not in harms way and what kind of preparations they should be making.

Then again, you could be a journalist working for CBS News. Then you would be interested in what's really important - trying to stoke a fight between Republican presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Let's face it, this is what is really important if you are a modern journalist. Part leftist cheerleader (look up the author's bio), and part click-bait farmer, today's journalists are not really concerned with, oh what's the phrase, right, informing people.

It has been said here are frequently, no matter how low your opinion of the media is, it's not low enough.'

Of course, the chum brought up the bottom feeders with their Trump memes and reply guys. But fortunately, the tide also brought in the rightfully earned ratio. 

Interestingly, CBS never mentions Trump in the article leaving us to wonder if it was stealth edited.

***

