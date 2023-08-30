CBS tries provoking fight between Trump and DeSantis over Hurricane Idalia

You may have heard that there's a hurricane bearing down on northern Florida. Normal people are watching the news to see where it tracks, to make sure their loved ones are not in harms way and what kind of preparations they should be making.

Then again, you could be a journalist working for CBS News. Then you would be interested in what's really important - trying to stoke a fight between Republican presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Let's face it, this is what is really important if you are a modern journalist. Part leftist cheerleader (look up the author's bio), and part click-bait farmer, today's journalists are not really concerned with, oh what's the phrase, right, informing people.

It has been said here are frequently, no matter how low your opinion of the media is, it's not low enough.'

When asked about his thoughts on fmr. Pres. Trump, who is a resident of Florida, not commenting on #HurricaneIdalia, Gov. DeSantis says it’s “not my concern”:



“My concern is protecting the people of Florida” https://t.co/dk4JEHsGM2 pic.twitter.com/QqXMs33n0r — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 30, 2023

Of course, the chum brought up the bottom feeders with their Trump memes and reply guys. But fortunately, the tide also brought in the rightfully earned ratio.

Some “journalists” should be ashamed of themselves. Why ask a question about inane political back-and-forth right before a category 3 hurricane hits Florida? Is there something you could ask the governor that might actually provide useful info for your audience? https://t.co/bb0C7awYYe — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 30, 2023

Meanwhile, hundreds of people are still missing in Hawaii, but there are no Republicans these hacks can blame. https://t.co/qKYe7Rjx56 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 30, 2023

We know you're in the middle of dealing with a serious hurricane but we'd like to see you guys fight, please. https://t.co/wz2mg3f9Y6 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 30, 2023

I am sorry we are boring you with the deadly storm. Please bear with us for a day while we are saving people’s lives. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) August 30, 2023

Interestingly, CBS never mentions Trump in the article leaving us to wonder if it was stealth edited.

