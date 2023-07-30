NBC News: People think they can change their race - that's just crazy!

YOWZA: Roseanne Bar just absolutely savages former Trump groupie turned Never Trumper Bill...
Gordon Kushner  |  12:45 PM on July 30, 2023

Read the quote below carefully. Change the word race and, gosh darn it, it's what so many of us have been saying about another social contagion that's been going around.

But experts underscore that it is simply impossible to change your race.

“It’s just belief,” said Jamie Cohen, an assistant professor of cultural and media studies at Queens College, City University of New York. “It doesn’t ever really work, because it’s not doing anything, but they have convinced themselves that it works because there’s other people who have convinced themselves, as well.”

Well, how is it different from that other thing?

Let the experts explain.

Experts agree race is not genetic. But they contend that even though race is a cultural construct, it is impossible to change your race because of the systemic inequalities inherent to being born into a certain race.

LOL! Yes, the people who have constructed elaborate alternative realities get to set the rules about which things get to be real and which are just silly. It makes 100% logical sense because 'systemic inequalities', which is a magic word that means 'because shut up, bigot.'

The entire article is basically asking critical studies "experts" to reinforce the critical theory dogma - or as we call it here at Twitchy, 'a day ending in 'y''.

Let's visit the ratio in progress.

Mugatu speaks for us all.

Blue Steel? Ferrari? Le Tigra? They're the same face! Doesn't anybody notice this? I feel like I'm taking crazy pills!

Good luck gatekeeping guys.

Because we live in the world where the rules of the playground are supreme. 'No tagbacks, I just called it!'

Awkward!

Besides, there's documentary proof.

Spoiler: They always have.

We'll let Twitchy favorite, Hollaria Briden give us the last word(s).

Their game, their rules, our pleasure!

UPDATED: More Tweets, more fun.

***

