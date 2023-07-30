NBC News: People think they can change their race - that's just crazy!

A number of people are attempting to change their race by watching certain videos, hoping to manifest physical change.



“They have convinced themselves it works because there’s other people who have convinced themselves, as well,” says a media professor. https://t.co/A6HqCCNlkc — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2023

Read the quote below carefully. Change the word race and, gosh darn it, it's what so many of us have been saying about another social contagion that's been going around.

But experts underscore that it is simply impossible to change your race.

“It’s just belief,” said Jamie Cohen, an assistant professor of cultural and media studies at Queens College, City University of New York. “It doesn’t ever really work, because it’s not doing anything, but they have convinced themselves that it works because there’s other people who have convinced themselves, as well.”

Well, how is it different from that other thing?

Let the experts explain.

Experts agree race is not genetic. But they contend that even though race is a cultural construct, it is impossible to change your race because of the systemic inequalities inherent to being born into a certain race.

LOL! Yes, the people who have constructed elaborate alternative realities get to set the rules about which things get to be real and which are just silly. It makes 100% logical sense because 'systemic inequalities', which is a magic word that means 'because shut up, bigot.'

The entire article is basically asking critical studies "experts" to reinforce the critical theory dogma - or as we call it here at Twitchy, 'a day ending in 'y''.

Let's visit the ratio in progress.

When @NBCNews doesn’t even realize the size of the gigantic gender-based rake they just stepped on. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 30, 2023

This article says that while race is a social construct, you can NEVER change your race.

Hmmm .... you were almost there to understanding why you can't be transgender. Replace the following quote in the article with "women".

“It’s not just putting on the hair and the makeup and… — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) July 30, 2023

Mugatu speaks for us all.

Blue Steel? Ferrari? Le Tigra? They're the same face! Doesn't anybody notice this? I feel like I'm taking crazy pills!

This sounds familiar. It's almost as if Pandora's Box has been opened, or something. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) July 30, 2023

Good luck gatekeeping guys.

Sex and race are both are biological physical traits of an organism rooted in unique and immutable DNA, why is it celebrated to change one and ridiculous to change the other? — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 30, 2023

Because we live in the world where the rules of the playground are supreme. 'No tagbacks, I just called it!'

Awkward!

The video... pic.twitter.com/TTAnGDWEC7 — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) July 30, 2023

Besides, there's documentary proof.

Spoiler: They always have.

We'll let Twitchy favorite, Hollaria Briden give us the last word(s).

A number of people are attempting to change their race by watching certain videos, hoping to manifest physical change.



“They have convinced themselves it works because there’s other people who have convinced themselves, as well,” says a media professor. https://t.co/A6HqCCNlkc — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2023

Their game, their rules, our pleasure!

UPDATED: More Tweets, more fun.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!