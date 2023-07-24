See you in court: Gov. Greg Abbott refusing to take down barriers in...
With Biden scandals deepening, WH reporter pins KJP down on Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine
KJP Pressed on Biden Crime Family Bombshell
The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
National Review on Jason Aldean: We need songs about virtue, not violence
Can you spot Karine Jean-Pierre's pivot on Biden's denial about son's biz dealings?
Eric Adams Gets Heckled on the Streets of NYC
Good Lord, Ann Coulter DEFENDS Joe Biden’s treatment of his seventh granddaughter
Bulwark continues to stay above Trumpy fray with new hit on 'the pudding...
Jonathan Turley has a new Biden-inspired nickname for the FBI
Real Journalists™ have a lot to learn from this frosh student journo who...
Sound of Freedom Beat Indiana Jones
Father of child battling pediatric cancer tells how a wish from Make-A-Wish became...
CNN senior commentator skewers Kamala Harris' BS narrative about Florida omitting slavery...

CBS: Hey, let's piggyback the climate crisis onto the Barbie movie!

Gordon Kushner  |  6:30 AM on July 24, 2023

Scene: In the CBS digital newsroom. The room is filled with producers and reporters.

Producer: We have another important press release on the climate crisis. How are we going to raise awareness?

Lackey 1: How about wed the story with the current hot thing?

P: I'm listening.

Lackey 2: Hey, 'Oppenheimer' is out! The atomic bomb was hot, how about how climate change is like the bomb?

P: I like it. But. We already have a piece linking the atomic bomb to white supremacy. 

L 1: I got it! The railroad chemical fires!

P: That was like three months ago. Our viewers have a real short attention span. Something more current.

L 2: ... uh ... Barbie?

P: YES! The movie is going gangbusters. It's hot hot! HOT! How about how her Malibu home would be in real trouble if it were real life?

L 1: Isn't that a bit ... silly? Don't you think it might insult our viewers intelligence?

L 2: ---

P: ---

All: (Burst out laughing) They're reading CBS News content, right?

Well, that's how we imagined how this piece was conceived and executed.

How else would such genius content like this make its way to national news?

California, where Barbie's home is based, has been facing an onslaught of brutal weather over the past year – severe drought that encapsulated the majority of the state, back-to-back deadly atmospheric rivers that caused massive floods, and now, extreme heat. And these are problems that aren't going away anytime soon. As humans continue to heavily burn fossil fuels, the gases emitted in that process will continue to fill the atmosphere, trapping the heat from the sun and turning Barbie's Dreamhouse into an Easy Bake Oven.

Recommended

The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
justmindy

Yes, they're using a make believe house, made from petroleum based plastic in China - that super eco-conscious nation to make sell climate alarmism. Alarmism that will make your empowered, independent daughter collapse in tears of fear and dread. Fortunately, Twitter wasn't buying it.

The crisis is real!

The best minds.

Yes, us too.

Close. But you need to wedge in 'structural racism' to complete the trifecta.

Good point. Malibu Barbie's real problem is California's prohibitive real estate prices, ridiculous regulations and its NIMBY culture in wealthy progressive neighborhoods.

And that's a wrap.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CBS NEWS MOVIES CLIMATE CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
justmindy
LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine
FuzzyChimp
Real Journalists™ have a lot to learn from this frosh student journo who took down Stanford's president
Sarah D
See you in court: Gov. Greg Abbott refusing to take down barriers in the Rio Grande
Brett T.
KJP Pressed on Biden Crime Family Bombshell
Twitchy Staff
‘Jim Treacher’ needs only one tweet to level an Emmy award winning Los Angeles reporter
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating justmindy