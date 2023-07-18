Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with...
Great patriot Jesse Jackson honored by Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton
Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets big mad at Republican terrorists
CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub
Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment?
Report: DOD memo reveals that transgender service members can skip deployments
WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic...
President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog
Jean-Pierre Squirms When Pressed To Condemn Democrat Anti-Semitism
DOOFUS Eric Swalwell does 'The Squad' ZERO favors riding to their defense over...
So here's how CBS News Minnesota decided to cover Keith Ellison's vile racism...
BOOM! DeSantis fires back at Levine's INSANE claim kids can go through 'wrong...
Ilhan Omar playing the race card to circle the wagons around fellow anti-Semite...
Juxtaposed takes from NYT's Michelle Goldberg speak volumes on 'rules' governing coverage...

Sky News wonders if a 'blistering' heat wave caused a car to catch fire

Gordon Kushner  |  8:14 PM on July 18, 2023

No, we're serious. Take a look for yourself. We're not making this up.

We are thinking that journalist are not allowed to report or write about anything unless they can work in racism, sexism or climate change. Gotta give props to Skippy the junior reporter who was able to masterfully work in the global climate crisis into a not-at-all-rare car fire in Los Angeles.

But as usual, the real fun isn't the boilerplate journalism. It's the brilliant replies.

Sorry bro, they're paid by the crisis.

Here's a twofer.

Look who just earned a full-ride scholarship to Columbia J-school!

You have to speak Metric to get this one.

This gentleman sees the man behind the curtain.

Recommended

Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with transgender child?
Brett T.

One for the boys.

And we're dead - from laughter - could it be climate related?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with transgender child?
Brett T.
BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group
Sam J.
Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment?
Aaron Walker
Great patriot Jesse Jackson honored by Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton
Brett T.
Report: DOD memo reveals that transgender service members can skip deployments
Brett T.
CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with transgender child? Brett T.