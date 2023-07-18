Sky News wonders if a 'blistering' heat wave caused a car to catch fire

No, we're serious. Take a look for yourself. We're not making this up.

A car went up in flames on a Los Angeles freeway, as California is hit by a blistering heatwave.



However, it is not clear if the accident was heat-related.



Watch more videos 👉https://t.co/wSP611NMIh pic.twitter.com/hwCwvpqmz2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 18, 2023

We are thinking that journalist are not allowed to report or write about anything unless they can work in racism, sexism or climate change. Gotta give props to Skippy the junior reporter who was able to masterfully work in the global climate crisis into a not-at-all-rare car fire in Los Angeles.

But as usual, the real fun isn't the boilerplate journalism. It's the brilliant replies.

What?!?



Listen to yourself.



You've gone beyond parody.



Like there are not car fires in winter?



What is it with you people? — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 18, 2023

Sorry bro, they're paid by the crisis.

Here's a twofer.

Don't jump to conclusions, it could be white supremacy. — D.B. Taylor, now with 16% more Hottentot! (@DBTayor) July 18, 2023

Look who just earned a full-ride scholarship to Columbia J-school!

Sky news:



Summer is hot, therefore climate change.



Also Sky news: 🤔🤔 You know what else is hot? Fire is hot! There must be a connection to climate change!



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) July 18, 2023

You have to speak Metric to get this one.

I stubbed my toe on the edge of the bed this morning and I felt a great wave of heat radiating across my foot!! I checked the thermometer and my bedroom was 19 degrees!!! I'm lucky to be alive . How are we surviving these unprecedented temperatures? 🥵 — Irkalla (@ThatPoetX) July 18, 2023

This gentleman sees the man behind the curtain.

The only difference between the headline now and 2 years ago, is that 2 years ago it would be attributed to covid, not climate change.



Can't say we didn't see this coming. — Herb Powell - 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@Humanlty1o1) July 18, 2023

One for the boys.

I let out a fart so vile today (after last nights curry and as California is hit with a blistering heatwave) that the dog actually looked disgusted at me.



However, it is not clear if the incident was heat-related. — Error404 (@DawsonsLeftPeg) July 18, 2023

Sadly that car is only rated to 85-degrees Fahrenheit. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) July 18, 2023

And we're dead - from laughter - could it be climate related?

***

