Is Zuckerberg losing the thread? Interest in Threads seems to be unravelling

Gordon Kushner  |  6:29 PM on July 14, 2023
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Threads? Ho hum, that's so last week. That's what appears to be happening with the search buzz about Meta's hottest Twitter rip-off, Threads. Apparently, it's so dead there, even Zuck hasn't visited his 'Twitter killer' in four days. Either that or his snark module is down for repairs.

Note that this is Internet search traffic and not actual usage numbers. We're sure that's a well-guarded secret. That said, Twitter couldn't wait to do the thing that Twitter does best - ruthlessly mock.

First up, let's hear from a Twitter 2.0 engineer.

Ladies and gentlemen, Silicon Valley's next billion-dollar idea.

Yes, this must be it. Zuck, unlike Elon, doesn't have time for silly antics, which may actually be one reason why people stick around Twitter - it's fun.

Good to see corporate representation! If there's one thing The People want, it's that warm engagement you get from a Fortune 500 company.

WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)
Sam J.

Hee hee, Musk took notice.

We don't know who this 'Greg' is but he is killing it.

Well, Mark does seem to be taking it well.

***

