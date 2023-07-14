Is Zuckerberg losing the thread? Interest in Threads seems to be unravelling

Threads? Ho hum, that's so last week. That's what appears to be happening with the search buzz about Meta's hottest Twitter rip-off, Threads. Apparently, it's so dead there, even Zuck hasn't visited his 'Twitter killer' in four days. Either that or his snark module is down for repairs.

The CEO has already given up on that other app. He hasn’t posted in 4 days and traffic is down 94%. RIP 🪦 pic.twitter.com/2R4vlziJDh — greg (@greg16676935420) July 14, 2023

Note that this is Internet search traffic and not actual usage numbers. We're sure that's a well-guarded secret. That said, Twitter couldn't wait to do the thing that Twitter does best - ruthlessly mock.

First up, let's hear from a Twitter 2.0 engineer.

Wow we feel very killed rn — Nathan McGrady (@McGradyCyber) July 14, 2023

You guys should come up with an app called Needle, where you can send sick burns to people who use Threads. I’m going to sit down and rest for a minute after birthing that amazing idea. — Red Stator (@thenovanglus) July 14, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, Silicon Valley's next billion-dollar idea.

Zuck is busy working — Khal≡d🇺🇸 (@alkulaib) July 14, 2023

Yes, this must be it. Zuck, unlike Elon, doesn't have time for silly antics, which may actually be one reason why people stick around Twitter - it's fun.

I can't imagine why pic.twitter.com/TX9LocdLFC — Inverse Cramer (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) July 14, 2023

Good to see corporate representation! If there's one thing The People want, it's that warm engagement you get from a Fortune 500 company.

Brands doing cringe posts 🤮 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

Hee hee, Musk took notice.

One of the higher ups on that other app sent me this yesterday (details crossed out for privacy) pic.twitter.com/MBIepZa89A — greg (@greg16676935420) July 14, 2023

We don't know who this 'Greg' is but he is killing it.

Well, Mark does seem to be taking it well.

