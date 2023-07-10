The Lincoln Project's continued love affair with Biden is just cringe
In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with...
Rolling Stone calls 'Sound of Freedom' a 'superhero movie for dads with brainworms'
WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling
RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation
Kickstarter campaign hopes to raise enough to finish Rebekah Jones documentary
Ray Epps plans to sue Fox News for defamation
Rob Reiner says AI-driven disinformation on social media is more destructive than nuclear...
Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a white supremacist slur
Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned...
WHOOPS! State Dept. spox had a LOT of trouble staying on script about...
Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter...
Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality...
Gavin Newsom can't and won't stop lying about the GOP's supposed war on...

Journalist not amused by billionaire Elon Musk's antics

Gordon Kushner  |  9:19 PM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

We didn't know there was a financial limit on when you can no longer make 13 year-old wisecracks, but apparently a journalist playing the curmudgeonly, grey-haired teacher who should have retired decades ago thinks it's unbecoming.

We thought part of being a billionaire was having the ability to play eccentric and pretty much not give a rip what others thought of you.

Report card: Elon is bright, but he keeps acting up and disrupting class. 

And he just kept doubling down. I think we're talking weekend detention at this point.

Karening intensifies.

Of course, there were those who couldn't wait to pile on.

This might be a little ... overheated?

Recommended

WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling
Brett T.

You can almost hear the tears of bitter envy running down reddened cheeks.

And performative. Don't forget performative. Same folks shouting f*** Trump and deeply offended by "Let's go Brandon!"

Nailed it!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BILLIONAIRE ELON MUSK KAREN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling
Brett T.
Rolling Stone calls 'Sound of Freedom' a 'superhero movie for dads with brainworms'
Brett T.
RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation
Brett T.
The Lincoln Project's continued love affair with Biden is just cringe
RickRobinson
Ray Epps plans to sue Fox News for defamation
Brett T.
In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with poop
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling Brett T.