Journalist not amused by billionaire Elon Musk's antics

We didn't know there was a financial limit on when you can no longer make 13 year-old wisecracks, but apparently a journalist playing the curmudgeonly, grey-haired teacher who should have retired decades ago thinks it's unbecoming.

This is the CEO of a company with a market capitalization of $859 billion. pic.twitter.com/5jpbr8h0kx — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 10, 2023

We thought part of being a billionaire was having the ability to play eccentric and pretty much not give a rip what others thought of you.

??? The issue isn't the lack of self-censorship. It's that he thinks this shit is funny. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 10, 2023

Report card: Elon is bright, but he keeps acting up and disrupting class.

Nah. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 10, 2023

And he just kept doubling down. I think we're talking weekend detention at this point.

James wants to see the manager. — Skeptical Redneck (@redneckskeptic) July 10, 2023

Karening intensifies.

Of course, there were those who couldn't wait to pile on.

what an embarrassment. Musk is so high on his own rancid supply… and clearly is trapped in a bubble surrounded only by arrogant fools — Mark Follman (@markfollman) July 10, 2023

This might be a little ... overheated?

He is a petulant trust fund baby that is the CEO of tesla out of luck as much as anything. Tesla, SpaceX are toys bought by a spoiled rich kid — Matt - Triplenichol - Nichols 🌻 (@Triplenichol) July 10, 2023

You can almost hear the tears of bitter envy running down reddened cheeks.

Everone in this thread that is offended by this or thinks this is "unbecoming for a CEO"



You are the people that have a permanent sideways stick up your butts. And you have either lost all sense of humor or you never obtained it in the first place. — Chris Hennessey (@irishsoxfan34) July 10, 2023

And performative. Don't forget performative. Same folks shouting f*** Trump and deeply offended by "Let's go Brandon!"

Elon is having fun with the universe, with life, as a human should.



The bad guys are the ones censoring everything in the name of their preference ‘utopia’. — Justin D. McDaniel, MPA (@jdmc244) July 10, 2023

Nailed it!