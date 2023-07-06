Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG legal trouble coming

Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg
Gordon Kushner  |  5:10 PM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File

Mark Zuckerberg's Threads app also known as the 'Twitter Killer' is trending on Twitter (hilariously enough). It's supposed to be a better, friendlier version of Twitter, which means blocking conservative opinions. We're hearing all kinds of opinions and speculation as to whether it's going to be a success or not.

That's an impressive launch. 

Other Zuckerberg properties - Facebook and Instagram give them an easy entry to Threads. But will it be another Google+?

Dean Obeidallah is crowing about it because he doesn't know what hate speech is.

Krassenstein 2.0 is a lot more thoughtful since he's been back.

We think that the 'success' of Threads will be making it like Twitter under the Vijaya Gadde/Jack Dorsey era. 

This is the pitch.

Others were a little more underwhelmed about the Social Media wars.

You're gonna find this hard to believe, but the lady who was baffled by a garbage disposal had technical issues right off the bat. We can literally hear the 'Womp womp!'

Some have said that cyborg units can never perfectly imitate human behavior. This is exhibit A.

Every good Silicon Valley story has to include a lawsuit and we are pleased to announce that Threads did not disappoint! The accusation has all the things: ex-employees sharing proprietary secrets, data scraping, and theft of intellectual property.

Or as Musk puts it ...

So there it is. Will Threads be the new liberal-dominated Twitter bubbling with celebrities and media personalities or will it be another virtual wasteland sitting on the shelf next to Tribel, Parler, and Mastodon? Grab your popcorn and take a seat!

***

