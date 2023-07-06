Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG legal trouble coming

Mark Zuckerberg's Threads app also known as the 'Twitter Killer' is trending on Twitter (hilariously enough). It's supposed to be a better, friendlier version of Twitter, which means blocking conservative opinions. We're hearing all kinds of opinions and speculation as to whether it's going to be a success or not.

Will you be trying Threads?



Zuckerberg's Twitter-killer app Threads signs up more than 10 million people within hours of launch - as Facebook boss taunts Elon Musk with first tweet in 11 years and boasts his new platform will get more followers. https://t.co/iUkV0U95Uq — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) July 6, 2023

That's an impressive launch.

Other Zuckerberg properties - Facebook and Instagram give them an easy entry to Threads. But will it be another Google+?

After being on Threads for a short time I can see why it will be a Twitter killer. You get to post up to five minutes of video, post up to 500 characters that include links, photos for FREE. Plus Threads will actually be moderating hate speech as opposed to Musk who amplifies it — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2023

Dean Obeidallah is crowing about it because he doesn't know what hate speech is.

Now that Zuck and Meta have released Threads as a “Twitter killer” I’d argue that it’s more of a time killer, and if you are like me, as depicted below, it could potentially just be a killer in general.



While we did create an account @krassensteins on the platform, there are a… pic.twitter.com/TFM4EyjBrq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 6, 2023

Krassenstein 2.0 is a lot more thoughtful since he's been back.

BREAKING REPORT: Meta Threads which has been DUBBED the Twitter Killer looks to be collaboratively CENSORING HIGH PROFILE CONSERVATIVE Twitter accounts...



HAVE YOU BEEN CENSORED? pic.twitter.com/yEQkQ3Vruz — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 6, 2023

We think that the 'success' of Threads will be making it like Twitter under the Vijaya Gadde/Jack Dorsey era.

This is the pitch.

Hmm, pick your poison?



Musk or Zuckerberg?



Bleh, twitter killer my foot. pic.twitter.com/C6VZACsbXZ — MangaKamen - Wry (@Manga_Kamen) July 6, 2023

Others were a little more underwhelmed about the Social Media wars.

I was on threads for 5 minutes but now I think my app is bricked 😭 it was just as I hit send on a long post of Queens food recommendations — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 6, 2023

You're gonna find this hard to believe, but the lady who was baffled by a garbage disposal had technical issues right off the bat. We can literally hear the 'Womp womp!'

Some have said that cyborg units can never perfectly imitate human behavior. This is exhibit A.

Every good Silicon Valley story has to include a lawsuit and we are pleased to announce that Threads did not disappoint! The accusation has all the things: ex-employees sharing proprietary secrets, data scraping, and theft of intellectual property.

NEWS: Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over "systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation" of Twitter's trade secrets and IP, as well as scraping of Twitter's data, in a cease-and-desist letter sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. pic.twitter.com/enWhnlYcAt — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) July 6, 2023

Or as Musk puts it ...

Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

So there it is. Will Threads be the new liberal-dominated Twitter bubbling with celebrities and media personalities or will it be another virtual wasteland sitting on the shelf next to Tribel, Parler, and Mastodon? Grab your popcorn and take a seat!

