Pizza protestor pitches pepperoni against pathetic politicos (watch)

So the New York City nannies, sorry, supervisors in their tireless crusade against carbon dioxide decided to ban wood-fired ovens. They're social engineers, don't expect reason - they're on a mission from god.

In their own words. Bet you didn't know about the air-quality crisis of wood-burning stoves!

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement Sunday.

This obviously has an impact on restaurants generally and pizza joints in particular. Those who love to chip away at your rights will retort, 'Hurr durr, look at you all worried about pizza.' Twitter chuds will suddenly become experts on the effects of wood fire and how it disproportionately affects women and the marginalized.

Anyway, in difficult times, a hero emerges.

WATCH: New York Hero hurls pizza at City Hall after Dems vow to crackdown on 'wood burning ovens.'pic.twitter.com/YNbu4Nsim8 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 26, 2023

You know that if this catches on, it will be the next January 6, except more delicious.

BONUS: The tossed pizza will bring out the rodents, matching the rats in government. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 26, 2023

Pizza Rat can't hold a candle to the rats of City Hall.

You think it's just a meme, but the next step in the dialectical narrative game is that the "far right" is doing a culture war over NYC pizza. pic.twitter.com/lSA1zSZ4xW — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) June 26, 2023

Wait for it. It's coming.

Shades of Breaking Bad there.. pic.twitter.com/QZ2plfQrIw — Critical Stress🦜 (@criticalstressy) June 26, 2023

Nope, you're not experiencing Deja Vu. You've definitely seen this somewhere before.

Is he a patriot? Is this our Boston Tea Party? History will decide.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!