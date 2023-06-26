Mike Pence shames Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney
The View Cries for Hunter Biden

Pizza protestor pitches pepperoni against pathetic politicos (watch)

Gordon Kushner  |  6:07 PM on June 26, 2023
Twitchy

So the New York City nannies, sorry, supervisors in their tireless crusade against carbon dioxide decided to ban wood-fired ovens. They're social engineers, don't expect reason - they're on a mission from god.

In their own words. Bet you didn't know about the air-quality crisis of wood-burning stoves!

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement Sunday.

This obviously has an impact on restaurants generally and pizza joints in particular. Those who love to chip away at your rights will retort, 'Hurr durr, look at you all worried about pizza.' Twitter chuds will suddenly become experts on the effects of wood fire and how it disproportionately affects women and the marginalized.

Anyway, in difficult times, a hero emerges.

You know that if this catches on, it will be the next January 6, except more delicious.

Pizza Rat can't hold a candle to the rats of City Hall.

Wait for it. It's coming.

Nope, you're not experiencing Deja Vu. You've definitely seen this somewhere before.

Is he a patriot? Is this our Boston Tea Party? History will decide.

***

