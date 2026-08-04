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Brianna Morello Exposes Plano PD For Totally Mishandling Her Stalker Case

Gordon K
Gordon K | 2:00 AM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Conservative personality, Brianna Morello found that police in Plano, Texas are almost as bad as the stalker she had to threaten with a gun to get him to leave. Morello's story goes back a year when a stalker followed into her apartment building and up the stairs and only fled when she drew her firearm.

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Then, thanks to some worthless police, things got worse.

The rest of the post:

emails, and details that expose the @PlanoPoliceDept for their role in protecting this predator.

RECAP FROM THE FULL REPORT: 

2:07- BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF OFFICER KEN MINGS BEING INFORMED ABOUT AN ONGOING FBI INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH THREATS I WAS RECEIVING 

3:45- OFFICER KEN MINGS CAUGHT LYING ABOUT FOOTAGE 

4:57- OFFICER KEN MINGS LIES IN POLICE REPORT TO COVER FOR HIMSELF 

5:19- OFFICER KEN MINGS DEFENDS PERV SUSPECT IN POLICE REPORT 

6:39- SEVERAL WOMEN CLAIM HARVY BARSOOM WAS STALKING THEM 

8:15- Judicial Watch OBTAINS INTERNAL EMAILS AT PLANO PD THAT EXPOSE PLANO PD AFTER THEY ONLY CARED FOR MY SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING AND THE MILLIONS OF VIEWS MY VIDEO WAS RECEIVING 

9:35- HARVY BARSOOM GIVES POLICE A WRITTEN STATEMENT CLAIMING TO BE THE VICTIM IN THIS CASE 

10:00- PLANO POLICE SGT TRIES GRILLING ME ON MY FIREARM BEING PULLED--BEFORE ARRESTING BARSOOM FOR TRESPASSING 

11:30- SOURCES AT PLANO POLICE SAY CHIEF ED DRAIN PUSHES DEI HIRING AND PROMOTION STANDARDS 

11:49- ED DRAIN IS RUNNING FROM ME 

12:25- LAW ENFORCEMENT AND SEX TRAFFICKING EXPERT SONYA LABOSCO CONFRONT ED DRAIN ABOUT HIS DEPARTMENT'S SCREW UPS

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If you have 13 minutes, we'd recommend watching the video.

This is the kind of stuff that makes one's blood boil. For reasons unknown, the Plano police were aggressively disinterested in protecting Morello. If this was a woman without a microphone, police negligence and incompetence would go unreported and a stalker could be free to harm other women.

At times, law enforcement thinks it's their job to cover their own butts. We are generally pro-police but that doesn't mean that sometimes people who are unfit for the job get it, or that leadership could be some combination of corrupt and inept.

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And it seems they are just stonewalling her and hoping it all just goes away.

Even the mayor is ignoring her. Some politicians seem to have forgotten what their responsibilities are.

It sure looks like it.

She gave Plano PD every opportunity to put things right and they weren't interested. We hope Morello gets the justice she deserves and that the police department cleans its act up.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME FIREARMS TEXAS

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