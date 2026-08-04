Brianna Morello Exposes Plano PD For Totally Mishandling Her Stalker Case

Conservative personality, Brianna Morello found that police in Plano, Texas are almost as bad as the stalker she had to threaten with a gun to get him to leave. Morello's story goes back a year when a stalker followed into her apartment building and up the stairs and only fled when she drew her firearm.

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Then, thanks to some worthless police, things got worse.

🚨REPORT🚨



The Plano Police Department BLOCKED an investigation into a man who was allegedly stalking women in our area.



That man followed me into my home and wouldn't leave until I pulled my gun on him.



Today I am releasing body camera footage, audio recordings, internal… pic.twitter.com/scS6rHW9lj — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 3, 2026

The rest of the post:

emails, and details that expose the @PlanoPoliceDept for their role in protecting this predator. RECAP FROM THE FULL REPORT: 2:07- BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF OFFICER KEN MINGS BEING INFORMED ABOUT AN ONGOING FBI INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH THREATS I WAS RECEIVING 3:45- OFFICER KEN MINGS CAUGHT LYING ABOUT FOOTAGE 4:57- OFFICER KEN MINGS LIES IN POLICE REPORT TO COVER FOR HIMSELF 5:19- OFFICER KEN MINGS DEFENDS PERV SUSPECT IN POLICE REPORT 6:39- SEVERAL WOMEN CLAIM HARVY BARSOOM WAS STALKING THEM 8:15- Judicial Watch OBTAINS INTERNAL EMAILS AT PLANO PD THAT EXPOSE PLANO PD AFTER THEY ONLY CARED FOR MY SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING AND THE MILLIONS OF VIEWS MY VIDEO WAS RECEIVING 9:35- HARVY BARSOOM GIVES POLICE A WRITTEN STATEMENT CLAIMING TO BE THE VICTIM IN THIS CASE 10:00- PLANO POLICE SGT TRIES GRILLING ME ON MY FIREARM BEING PULLED--BEFORE ARRESTING BARSOOM FOR TRESPASSING 11:30- SOURCES AT PLANO POLICE SAY CHIEF ED DRAIN PUSHES DEI HIRING AND PROMOTION STANDARDS 11:49- ED DRAIN IS RUNNING FROM ME 12:25- LAW ENFORCEMENT AND SEX TRAFFICKING EXPERT SONYA LABOSCO CONFRONT ED DRAIN ABOUT HIS DEPARTMENT'S SCREW UPS

If you have 13 minutes, we'd recommend watching the video.

This is the kind of stuff that makes one's blood boil. For reasons unknown, the Plano police were aggressively disinterested in protecting Morello. If this was a woman without a microphone, police negligence and incompetence would go unreported and a stalker could be free to harm other women.

🔥Chief Ed Drain and Officer Mings, they took an oath to protect and serve the community. They failed to uphold that responsibility, there must be accountability. Public trust depends on it. The badge is a position of responsibility, both failed in their duty. — Sonya LaBosco (@LaboscoSonya) August 3, 2026

At times, law enforcement thinks it's their job to cover their own butts. We are generally pro-police but that doesn't mean that sometimes people who are unfit for the job get it, or that leadership could be some combination of corrupt and inept.

@PlanoPoliceDept as a resident of North Texas, I want to express my utter disgust toward your bending of the knee to these vermin.



What a disgrace you have become. I know some good officers there, and I pray they find their way to a more deserving department elsewhere. — Jason (@Jason_The_Texan) August 3, 2026

Yeah, it’s gotta get it all on the record. If anything were to happen, I would not want this police department anywhere near the investigation. It’s a conglomerate of low IQ individuals. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 3, 2026

They suck at crisis management. Their best way of handling an issue like this for them is just to ignore. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 3, 2026

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And it seems they are just stonewalling her and hoping it all just goes away.

Well, you could call the nonemergency line and request answers. I’ve laid out all the facts in this video. They’re trying to avoid having to deal with the public. Even the mayor is. I’ve asked the Mayor for a response as well and he’s ignored me. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 3, 2026

Even the mayor is ignoring her. Some politicians seem to have forgotten what their responsibilities are.

Insane. Plano PD messed with the wrong chick lol — JVT (@jvtentertains) August 3, 2026

It sure looks like it.

I tried Warning! Lol — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 3, 2026

She gave Plano PD every opportunity to put things right and they weren't interested. We hope Morello gets the justice she deserves and that the police department cleans its act up.

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