'Epstein Class': Ro Khanna Flirts With Antisemitism

Democrats seem to be trying to wrestle one special voting group traditionally associated Republicans: anti-Semites. They failed to win over the male vote with such masculine figures like Tim Walz and Tim Buttigieg. Their brilliant social media strategy of employing influencers like Olivia Julianna and Harry Sisson went over as well as the Gillette 'toxic masculinity' commercial.

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Continuing in that winning streak, it seems like the Democrats are vying for the alienated bigot vote. How else would you explain the warm embrace that Graham Platner, simple oyster farmer, child of extreme privilege and, oh did we mention, nutball National Socialist received?

So it should come as no surprise that when the increasingly erratic, Representative Thomas Massie lost his primary, the Democrats would jump in to defend him.

My good friend @RepThomasMassie lost tonight.



He lost because he had the guts to stand up to the Epstein class and against the war.



He won voters under 45 by 30 points.



Tonight, I say to this voters who feel rejected by Trump. We welcome you. Join our coalition to take on a… pic.twitter.com/tAGJjtct5b — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 20, 2026

The rest of the Tweet:

... rotten system and stand for the working class over the Epstein class. We will build a movement to stand for Team America.

Note the expression 'Epstein class'. It's a clever term up there with 'international bankers' and is meant to imply Jews but has a bit of plausible deniability. Look, being against foreign aid and lobbying are reasonable positions, but we often see that it's just a fig leaf for some vile anti-Semitism.

Just look at the others who bat around the term.

You do start to wonder how many people care more about the "Epstein class" than they do about mass deporting illegal aliens.



Certainly anyone who takes cues from Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian is not enthusiastic about stopping the invasion.



But what do I know? I'm just a Jew. pic.twitter.com/NaAWrkmipn — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 19, 2026

Candace Owens will release an interview with Hunter Biden on Thursday.



In the preview, Biden states his father, Joe Biden, was destroyed by the "DC elites" and the "Epstein class."



Biden notes that his dad was shoved out by the "elites" after he failed to greenlight the… pic.twitter.com/VGlrCG5K3W — AF Post (@AFpost) May 19, 2026

My response to the historic foreign interference in the Kentucky congressional race of Thomas Massie.



Tonight the Epstein class is celebrating their defeat of the populist Thomas Massie. In the end they will realize they only won a battle to ultimately lose the war. https://t.co/0aULTWstnd pic.twitter.com/bvDaOYnr0C — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 20, 2026

"Epstein class."



A Media Matters approved talking point, spearheaded by dumb people, targeting dumb people.pic.twitter.com/CB8I7eREVP — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 18, 2026

Not a workshopped and catapulted phrase at all: pic.twitter.com/mM2xX7rLFy — K.I.A. (@KIA_artist) May 20, 2026

Representative Khanna positions himself as a reasonable moderate, but running with the memo that went out at Massie's loss shatters all that. Throwing around 'Epstein class' scratches the itch of the conspiratorial anti-elitists who hover at both ends of the horseshoe.

And since the Democrats have has some success tying Trump to Epstein while strangely leaving out the vast number of leftist Hollywood celebrities and Democrat politicians, they have really taken the ball and ran with it.

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Epstein was a Democrat



The vast majority of his friends were/are Democrats



Even when Trump knew him he was a Democrat



Democrats across the country are literally passing laws to make it easier for pedos to have sex with minors



Your party created EPSTEIN!!! — Just a guy like you… (@RegularTxGuy) May 20, 2026

Lmao Democrats for the Epstein files which, before Trump released them, they pretended didn’t exist.



You can’t make this deceit and retardation up. — Tara (@Tara4America) May 20, 2026

Anyways, let's get back to Ro.

You have been in elected office for NINE YEARS.



Guess when your FIRST POST about Epstein was?



2017?

2020?

2023?



Nope.



DECEMBER 2025.



This is the post.



Please explain why you suddenly became interested in speaking out about them after being silent for your entire career. pic.twitter.com/4A09pUV0ex — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 20, 2026

Yeah, like we said, it's the new hotness.

More strange new respect from the left for Massie. But "Epstein class" is the tell that what they have in common is a problem with a certain small group of people.... https://t.co/1IRjkBK1Ei — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 20, 2026

And it's a vile one.

People end up on their level. Two fucking losers, hanging out. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 20, 2026

Succinct, as always, Boo.

This your friend here with his best bud the Holocaust denier? pic.twitter.com/GJEeXxvoyy — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) May 20, 2026

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About that 'my good friend' thing.

He lost because he’s your good friend and you’re an anti-American jackass who wants to reward terrorism — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) May 20, 2026

If you’re upset then it’s a good day. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 20, 2026

He lost largely because he aligned with you and other Dems instead of the actual base. https://t.co/IOIfZ8xSJM — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) May 20, 2026

Yes, that pretty much puts a bow on it.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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