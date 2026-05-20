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'Epstein Class': Ro Khanna Flirts With Antisemitism

Gordon K
Gordon K | 12:30 AM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Democrats seem to be trying to wrestle one special voting group traditionally associated Republicans: anti-Semites. They failed to win over the male vote with such masculine figures like Tim Walz and Tim Buttigieg. Their brilliant social media strategy of employing influencers like Olivia Julianna and Harry Sisson went over as well as the Gillette 'toxic masculinity' commercial.

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Continuing in that winning streak, it seems like the Democrats are vying for the alienated bigot vote. How else would you explain the warm embrace that Graham Platner, simple oyster farmer, child of extreme privilege and, oh did we mention, nutball National Socialist received?

So it should come as no surprise that when the increasingly erratic, Representative Thomas Massie lost his primary, the Democrats would jump in to defend him.

The rest of the Tweet:

... rotten system and stand for the working class over the Epstein class.  We will build a movement to stand for Team America.

Note the expression 'Epstein class'. It's a clever term up there with 'international bankers' and is meant to imply Jews but has a bit of plausible deniability. Look, being against foreign aid and lobbying are reasonable positions, but we often see that it's just a fig leaf for some vile anti-Semitism.

Just look at the others who bat around the term.

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Representative Khanna positions himself as a reasonable moderate, but running with the memo that went out at Massie's loss shatters all that. Throwing around 'Epstein class' scratches the itch of the conspiratorial anti-elitists who hover at both ends of the horseshoe. 

And since the Democrats have has some success tying Trump to Epstein while strangely leaving out the vast number of leftist Hollywood celebrities and Democrat politicians, they have really taken the ball and ran with it.

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Anyways, let's get back to Ro.

Yeah, like we said, it's the new hotness.

And it's a vile one.

Succinct, as always, Boo.

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About that 'my good friend' thing.

Yes, that pretty much puts a bow on it.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JEFFREY EPSTEIN THOMAS MASSIE

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