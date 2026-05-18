Huge if True: The Teachers Unions Are More Committed To Democrat Politics Than Teachers

In what could have been news in 1986, 1996, 2006 and 2016, we discover that, according to a study in 2026, teacher's unions are pretty much DNC funding operations.

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A new report claims teachers’ unions are operating more like Democratic funding machines than groups advocating for their members. https://t.co/djDaYRdjju — The Free Press (@TheFP) May 18, 2026

While we are poking fun at the fact that this is not new news, we do appreciate the effort taken to produce the facts.

From the Free Press article:

The report, conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), Gevura Fund, and Rutgers University, among others, found that of the NEA’s $450 million annual disbursement budget from fiscal year 2025, less than $46 million, or 10 percent, was spent on activities directly representing the union’s constituents. [emphasis added]

The report went on to make note of the NEA’s $1 million contribution to the Greater Wisconsin Committee, a nonprofit lobbying organization that aims to elect progressive candidates, in fiscal year 2019. The payment, per public disclosures, was classified as a “ballot grant”—implying the money would go toward general issue advocacy, not to upcoming elections.

To which, Twitter responded thusly:

The author of this report: pic.twitter.com/QZKmBRIR1Y — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 18, 2026

It has been that way for decades, glad you are catching up. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 18, 2026

We in the biz call this 'evergreen'.

NPR hosts, unironically: "here's why that's a good thing!" — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) May 18, 2026

This too, will come as a surprise to nobody.

“Claims” is carrying an awfully heavy burden in this headline.



May I suggest “shows” or “proves once again” as alternatives? — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) May 18, 2026

Welcome to the 1990s. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2026

I'm shocked by this very new not at all obvious development https://t.co/MF7Duib4jh — lola larue (@La_Lola_Larue) May 18, 2026

We're all in shock over here.

Guys, look at the upside. At least the stuff we've known about for years is finally getting reported on instead of us being gaslighted. Progress, not perfection... https://t.co/Yq6swCOLRE — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@5StringsInTX) May 18, 2026

This is true. Some things bear repeating, repeatedly.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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