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Huge if True: The Teachers Unions Are More Committed To Democrat Politics Than Teachers

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on May 18, 2026
Twitchy/SJ

In what could have been news in 1986, 1996, 2006 and 2016, we discover that, according to a study in 2026, teacher's unions are pretty much DNC funding operations.

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While we are poking fun at the fact that this is not new news, we do appreciate the effort taken to produce the facts.

From the Free Press article:

The report, conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), Gevura Fund, and Rutgers University, among others, found that of the NEA’s $450 million annual disbursement budget from fiscal year 2025, less than $46 million, or 10 percent, was spent on activities directly representing the union’s constituents. [emphasis added]

The report went on to make note of the NEA’s $1 million contribution to the Greater Wisconsin Committee, a nonprofit lobbying organization that aims to elect progressive candidates, in fiscal year 2019. The payment, per public disclosures, was classified as a “ballot grant”—implying the money would go toward general issue advocacy, not to upcoming elections.

To which, Twitter responded thusly:

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We in the biz call this 'evergreen'.

This too, will come as a surprise to nobody.

We're all in shock over here.

This is true. Some things bear repeating, repeatedly.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION

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