Stardate 90210: Yet Another Awful Star Trek Series Announced

Like so many of the series loved by Gen X, Hollywood combined their lack of imagination with their greed and crossed that with their self-important duty to impose their Very Important Values onto us. With a firm middle-finger raised to the fandom, which is was largely white men, they remade classic entertainment like Star Wars, Doctor Who and Star Trek in their image. If that wasn't bad enough, it was poorly written slop by people who had contempt for the source material and minimal storytelling skills.

Advertisement

That brings us to a post that immediately inspired dread in the hearts of Star Trek fans who loved the original series and The Next Generation.

GAG WARNING!

🚨 BREAKING - New Star Trek: #StarfleetAcademy Poster!



The first season of the new #StarTrek live-action series premieres January 15th on Paramount+



🖖 Will YOU be watching? pic.twitter.com/xRdeHfboRD — Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) December 4, 2025

Nope. As much as this writer loves paying for content written by people who hate him, it's not going to happen. While we're sure it will be loaded with ham-handed special messages about gender spectrums and love-is-love, the teen drama stuff will be harder to stomach than a gut full of Regulan Bloodworms.

Lots of Trek fans expressed similar sentiments in their answers to the above question.

Everything I've seen on this show looks horrible. Pass. pic.twitter.com/9ztFLwIpwG — Recondite Autodidact 🇺🇸 (@ScribaTerrarum) December 4, 2025

One Tree Hill: The Next Generation pic.twitter.com/sFC2jctetD — Jon McBrine | Author/Designer (@jonmcbrine) December 4, 2025

Gawd, who hit the Saurian Brandy?

They friggin made Star Trek into a CW teen show. 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/qp6WZ7dzYK — Punfinity (@pun_masked) December 4, 2025

How much does Paramount hate us and/or the series to do this to us?

This looks like an advertisement for HIV medication. https://t.co/GSGr3eO5JT — Isaac556x45 (@Isaac556x45) December 4, 2025

Episode 4: Understanding Space AIDS.

No, Alex Kurtzman and his hack writers have ruined Star Trek. — Jalebi (@ennuiforlife) December 4, 2025

It would seem that Kurtzman hijacked the Star Trek franchise to settle old scores with whomever hurt him is his youth.

Episode 1: The Fonzie Incident pic.twitter.com/naxxE8Jc76 — Rob McCray (@clanmacrae9) December 4, 2025

LOL! Perfect.

Congrats on unifying a fanbase into hating something that looks so lame https://t.co/R4lu5Ld1zE — F.J. DeSanto (@FJDesanto) December 4, 2025

It has to be intentional. Mocking contempt for the longtime fans with lots of disposable income cannot be a winning business model, right Paramount? RIGHT?

Advertisement

Yep. As anyone who grew up coming home from school and watching Trek before starting homework can tell you, it has been a massacre worse that the Doomsday Machine could have pulled off.

We'll end this with these clips from the last great Star Trek movie.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!