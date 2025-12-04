Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect...
VIP
MAZE Posts Epic Mehdi Hasan Self-Own Over Search for the Far-Right, White Pipe...
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and...
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data:...
Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of...
Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali...
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
JD Vance Is Hearing Rumors That the EU Commission Will Fine X Hundreds...
George Clooney's Casual Muslim Brotherhood Flex: Bragging About Wife's Terror Ties on Barr...
Mayor Brandon Johnson Refuses to Entertain Racist Question About Teen Violence in Chicago
Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans...

Stardate 90210: Yet Another Awful Star Trek Series Announced

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on December 04, 2025
AngieArtist

Like so many of the series loved by Gen X, Hollywood combined their lack of imagination with their greed and crossed that with their self-important duty to impose their Very Important Values onto us. With a firm middle-finger raised to the fandom, which is was largely white men, they remade classic entertainment like Star Wars, Doctor Who and Star Trek in their image. If that wasn't bad enough, it was poorly written slop by people who had contempt for the source material and minimal storytelling skills. 

Advertisement

That brings us to a post that immediately inspired dread in the hearts of Star Trek fans who loved the original series and The Next Generation.

GAG WARNING!

Nope. As much as this writer loves paying for content written by people who hate him, it's not going to happen. While we're sure it will be loaded with ham-handed special messages about gender spectrums and love-is-love, the teen drama stuff will be harder to stomach than a gut full of Regulan Bloodworms.

Lots of Trek fans expressed similar sentiments in their answers to the above question.

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Advertisement

Gawd, who hit the Saurian Brandy?

How much does Paramount hate us and/or the series to do this to us?

Episode 4: Understanding Space AIDS.

It would seem that Kurtzman hijacked the Star Trek franchise to settle old scores with whomever hurt him is his youth. 

LOL! Perfect.

It has to be intentional. Mocking contempt for the longtime fans with lots of disposable income cannot be a winning business model, right Paramount? RIGHT?

Advertisement

Yep. As anyone who grew up coming home from school and watching Trek before starting homework can tell you, it has been a massacre worse that the Doomsday Machine could have pulled off.

We'll end this with these clips from the last great Star Trek movie.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect Sooner
Warren Squire
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Interview
Brett T.
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data: People's Safety
Brett T.
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened justmindy
Advertisement